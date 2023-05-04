Bitget Launches Blockchain4Youth Project, Plans to Invest $10 Million to Support Young Talents

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced the launch of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project — Blockchain4Youth. The project aims to create a blockchain future by empowering and inspiring younger generations to use Web3 and сrypto tools to create and engage in a decentralized space.

Bitget Blockchain4Youth Project

Blockchain4Youth's objectives align with the exchange's core mission of inspiring more individuals to embrace crypto. Bitget believes that a blockchain-based future is essential to building better products and tools to help people advance crypto adoption. The platform will be relying on the young generation to promote such ideas and will help them become proactive leaders. The recent study released by Bitget reveals that Millennials and Gen Z representatives are the main force behind the development of a crypto-favorable future, with the former comprising 46% of crypto enthusiasts.

Bitget aims to be a brand that inspires Web3 adoption and believes that the information shared through the Blockchain4Youth project can contribute to building a blockchain future for the world. To support the youth and encourage their involvement in blockchain technology, Bitget is adopting a 360-degree approach with plans to invest $10 million in the initiative over the next 5 years. The project's initial phase involves offering blockchain courses and certifications through Bitget Academy, as well as hosting campus lectures in partnership with renowned universities worldwide. In the coming months, Bitget also plans to introduce scholarships to provide financial assistance to young blockchain enthusiasts.

Blockchain4Youth is meant to become a powerful role model promoter. The platform will also collaborate with other leading blockchain firms to incubate innovative projects by young entrepreneurs and host U30 (Under the age of 30) hackathons to identify the most promising ones.

"Bitget aims to uplift the youth of today with valuable knowledge regarding Blockchain and Web3 information, ensuring a future where the world is blockchain-connected. Bitget's study shows that the constantly changing demographics will have a significant impact on the adoption of cryptocurrency, and teenagers struggle to systematically understand this ever-evolving world. In light of this, Bitget aims to leverage its global reach and initiate meaningful projects to empower the younger generation," as Gracy Chen, the Managing Director of Bitget, commented on the new project.

The CSR project is set to commence in May with a series of campus lectures held in top universities across Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, and more other regions that are currently being planned. The Bitget Academy Course will also kick off in the same month. The Bitget exchange is open to potential partners willing to join the project in building a blockchain future and is currently seeking advocates of blockchain around the world to help educate youth and advance the adoption of decentralized technologies.

