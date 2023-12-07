Bitget Leads Industry with Solid Proof of Reserves Ratio of 171%

News provided by

Bitget

07 Dec, 2023, 23:53 ET

 VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its latest monthly report on Proof of Reserves (PoR), reaffirming its dedication to comprehensive transparency through a total reserve ratio of 171%. This PoR report underscores Bitget's commitment to ensuring that users' funds are fully backed 1:1 and available at all times.

Continue Reading
Bitget POR ratio
Bitget POR ratio

The PoR data from December 2023 emphasizes Bitget's focus on maintaining strong financial health and stability. These impressive reserve ratios reinforce Bitget's unwavering promise to protect user assets and ensure unparalleled transparency in the cryptocurrency realm. According to Coinmarketcap's data on December 7, Bitget's total reserves exceeded $1.7 billion, encompassing a variety of significant digital assets including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and others. This report serves as clear evidence of Bitget's enduring commitment to transparency.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget, highlighted the paramount importance of transparency: "Bitget remains steadfast in delivering the highest level of security and transparency to its users. We prioritize financial stability and technical resilience to instill unwavering confidence in our platform. We take immense pride in maintaining the most robust reserve ratio among major exchanges. This steadfast dedication to financial stability reinforces our users' trust in Bitget as a reliable and trustworthy crypto exchange."

Bitget's commitment to transparency aligns with its primary focus on enhancing user asset security. In addition to safeguarding its users, Bitget has set up a Protection Fund and publishes its valuation report monthly. The fund is designed to cover any losses incurred due to compromised accounts, lost assets, or unforeseen events beyond their control.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. 

For more information, visit: Website  |  Twitter  |  Telegram  |  LinkedIn  | Discord | Bitget Wallet

SOURCE Bitget

Also from this source

Bitget Protection Fund Achieves All-Time High Valuation In November

Bitget Protection Fund Achieves All-Time High Valuation In November

Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its Protection Fund Valuation Report for November 2023 which...
Bitget To List Carbon Browser (CSIX) in Spot Market and Innovation Zone

Bitget To List Carbon Browser (CSIX) in Spot Market and Innovation Zone

Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of CSIX, the native token of Carbon Browser - one of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.