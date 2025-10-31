VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is set to make its return to the mainstage as the official partner of UNTOLD Dubai, taking place from November 6–9 at Dubai Parks & Resorts. Under the shared theme "Feel the ₿eat," this collaboration celebrates the rhythm that connects innovation and emotion, bridging the worlds of music, technology, and culture. Following the success of its debut at UNTOLD X in Romania, Bitget's return to the mainstage marks a powerful continuation of that journey, blending art, sound, and finance into an immersive brand experience that embodies the evolution of its Universal Exchange (UEX).

Bitget Lights Up UNTOLD Dubai with Immersive LED Tower and Global Fan Experience

At the heart of the activation is a 10-meter LED tower designed by acclaimed Dutch visual artist Julius Horsthuis, known for his collaborations with Avicii, Lady Gaga, and Forbes-listed XR masterpiece, Fractal Time. The tower—built atop a 16m × 16m black mirrored floor—will feature seven custom VJ loops representing Bitget's seven-year evolution, each with its own day and night mode. Guests can step onto an interactive pressure-sensitive tile to "Awaken the Tower," triggering a visual transformation paired with an original soundtrack by Dutch composer Chris Kuijten, whose past credits include Cirque du Soleil and Heineken.

Bitget's collaboration goes beyond visuals with a newly formed partnership with Pernod Ricard and Absolut. The highlight of the collaboration is the introduction of limited-edition co-branded LED cups to be distributed across the mainstage, Zamna, and VIP stages during the festival, transforming ordinary festival moments into collectible experiences.

Continuing its partnership from UNTOLD X in Romania, digital engagement with Pulsar Money, introducing a $60,000 prize pool for 4,000 winners, and an exclusive Vault Challenge that offers unrestricted access for UNTOLD Dubai attendees.

Fans are also invited to experience the fusion of Bitget's products and festival energy through interactive challenges and digital rewards. From limited-edition merch giveaways and on-site wallet activations to exclusive Bitget Vault experiences, the campaign brings the essence of trading and on-chain engagement to life, bridging the gap between festival excitement and the future of digital finance.

"This collaboration is a celebration of movement that started at UNTOLD X in Romania," said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget. "UNTOLD represents the energy of the people and culture, and Bitget represents the energy of innovation and Web3. Together, we're creating experiences that merge culture with technology, showing how far we've come since our journey began seven years ago."

From live art installations to community-driven campaigns, Bitget's presence at UNTOLD Dubai captures the spirit of what its Universal Exchange (UEX) stands for, bridging worlds and redefining how people experience both Web3 and culture. Each day from November 6 to 9, Bitget will unveil a special mainstage moment video, bringing all seven years of its story to life through light, sound, and shared energy.

