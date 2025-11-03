VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the listing of List Kite (KITE) in the Innovation, Public Chain and AI Zone, adding it to spot trading. Trading for the KITE/USDT pair will begin on 3 November 2025, 13:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from 4 November 2025, 14:00 (UTC).

Bitget Lists Kite (KITE) for Spot Trading

Kite AI is a next-generation, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain crafted to become the first AI payment blockchain. While AI agents can now manage complex tasks, they remain dependent on human-approved operation loops. Kite's infrastructure provides the missing layer for true autonomy, addressing the evolving needs of the internet by offering agent-native identities, programmable governance, and instant stablecoin payments, enabling a world where autonomous agents interact, transact, and collaborate seamlessly. Built on modular architecture, Kite empowers developers to create, integrate and scale AI agents and workflows with speed. From high-throughput infrastructure to open SDKs and marketplaces, Kite AI delivers the building blocks for a decentralized ecosystem where data, models, agents and value can be owned, exchanged and governed by all participants.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget's listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Kite (KITE) further broadens these opportunities, strengthening Bitget's role in expanding the intersection of artificial intelligence and Web3 infrastructure, bridging programmable agent economies with onchain finance to drive a more intelligent and interconnected digital future.

For more details on Kite (KITE), visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX). Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while providing real-time access to Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial cryptocurrencywallet that supports over 130 blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world's most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to allocate funds only to what they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

SOURCE Bitget