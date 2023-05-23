Bitget Registers as Virtual Asset Service Provider in Poland

Bitget

23 May, 2023, 06:35 ET

Bitget Expands Global Presence with VASP Registration in Poland

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto exchange and copy trading platform, announced its successful registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Poland. This significant milestone represents a necessary step for Bitget in expanding its presence in the European Union (EU) region, while also complying with all applicable local and international legislation and regulatory standards.

As a registered VASP,  Bitget can now operate legally within the Polish market, providing its users with a more secure and transparent trading experience. This registration reinforces the platform's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and regulatory oversight, which is essential in building trust with its users and stakeholders.

Bitget's entry into the Polish virtual assets market comes shortly after the company completed the same procedure in Lithuania, receiving the opportunity to legally offer crypto-related services in or from the country in compliance with regional laws and regulations.

"We understand that regulation is the future of the cryptocurrency industry if mainstream adoption is to be achieved. At Bitget, we always embrace and follow the various regulatory frameworks set forth for digital assets and actively cooperate with governmental bodies to bring upon a better ecosystem. The recent registrations in the two European countries enhance our foothold and service in Europe," said Gracy Chen, the Managing Director. "By proactively working with policymakers and regulators across the EU and worldwide, Bitget aims to enable open access to crypto in a safe, responsible and compliant manner.

Bitget looks forward to continuing its growth and expansion within the EU region, while also exploring new opportunities to promote the adoption and development of blockchain technology worldwide. The platform has assembled a robust compliance team, which has grown by over 50% in the last 12 months, dedicated to navigating licensing processes worldwide and expanding its presence on an ongoing basis.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers copy trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

