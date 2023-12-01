Bitget To List Carbon Browser (CSIX) in Spot Market and Innovation Zone

News provided by

Bitget

01 Dec, 2023, 23:43 ET

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of CSIX, the native token of Carbon Browser - one of the fastest WEB3 browsers. The WEB3 browser token CSIX will be listed on Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone to expand Bitget's spot trading spectrum, offering its users access to emerging and community-driven digital assets.

Continue Reading
Bitget To List CSIX
Bitget To List CSIX

Carbon Browser is an open-source, fast, private and secure Web3 browser developed by Carbon Browser X Labs. Launched in 2016 the product is developed on a customized version of Chromium, offering faster web browsing and better user security protection. Users can utilise their privacy-first features such as protection against ad-tracking, and higher performance with fast page loading, along with access to built-in crypto wallet and more. The browser has been designed to be user-friendly and accessible even to crypto beginners.

Carbon Browser is working on delivering an extensive WEB3 browser experience with integrated wallet, ability to store cryptocurrencies, swap and bridge functionalities. This includes Web3 applications such as crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, dApps, as well as Web2 applications such as ChatGPT.

"In the quest of providing easy access to high potential crypto ecosystems, we're focused on listing projects with real-world use cases. In this era of intense computer usage, browsers that give better output and performance will accelerate web3's adoption. With these types of listings, we provide a broader range of use cases for emerging tokens in Bitget's ecosystem," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

Deposits for CSIX tokens are open now and trading in the spot market of the platform will be available from 11:00 December 4 (UTC). Upon listing, users can trade CSIX with 150+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget's industry-leading, fast, and secure trading platform. To buy trending and newly listed tokens such as CSIX users can use debit/credit cards, bank transfers and other multi-currency payment methods.  For more information on trading CSIX, please visit the official announcement.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. 

For more information, visit: Website  |  Twitter  |  Telegram  |  LinkedIn  | Discord | Bitget Wallet 

SOURCE Bitget

Also from this source

Bitget Wallet Integrates TON Mainnet, Prepares for TON and Telegram-Based Innovative Products

Bitget Wallet Integrates TON Mainnet, Prepares for TON and Telegram-Based Innovative Products

The leading Web3 trading wallet, Bitget Wallet (formerly known as BitKeep Wallet), now supports TON (The Open Network). TON, a high-performance Layer ...
Bitget Announces Listing of Friend3, Supporting Social dApp Innovation

Bitget Announces Listing of Friend3, Supporting Social dApp Innovation

Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces the listing of Friend3 (F3), further expanding its spot trading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.