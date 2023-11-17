Bitget Unleashes Revolutionary Position Grids, Transforming Crypto Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company,  proudly introduces Position Grids, a game-changing addition to its trading arsenal.

Position grids are spot/future grid bots designed to automate buying low and selling high within a wide, system-determined price range. Utilizing Bitget's advanced grid trading bot technology, Position Grids intelligently recommends parameters based on current asset prices, ensuring continuous profits in a 24/7 trading cycle.

This innovative feature is tailored for both volatile and rising markets, providing a larger price range compared to normal grids, making it ideal for medium- to long-term investment. Eliminating emotional entries, Position Grids run continuously, capitalizing on market fluctuations to secure profits at all times.

Supporting profit withdrawals, Position Grids offer a flexible investment cycle, allowing users to meet urgent liquidity needs without losses. With a longer investment cycle, users can time entries flexibly, securing profits when prices rise and lowering position costs when prices drop. Buying low and selling high in the spot market ensures users never worry about losing their principal.

Position Grids provide a key advantage in arbitraging market fluctuations, earning profits even when prices rise, making them suitable for all types of traders. In addition to its unique features, Position Grids have a comprehensive set of parameters explained for users to maximize their trading strategies.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed, "With the introduction of Position Grids, Bitget reaffirms its commitment to providing innovative tools for traders at all levels. This feature marks a significant step forward in enhancing the trading experience, aligning with our vision of making crypto trading accessible, and providing everyone a smarter way to trade."

Position Grids, launched as part of Bitget's continuous effort to empower traders, arrives on the heels of several groundbreaking products introduced earlier this month. These include the integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay, Elite Traders Private Mode, an In-app self-custody wallet, a new institutional fiat gateway, and expanded support for 7 new fiat currencies.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

