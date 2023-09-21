Bitget Wallet Quick Buy Expands Fiat Support to Include EUR/RUB/JPY Currencies

Bitget

21 Sep, 2023, 05:56 ET

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget Wallet (formerly known as BitKeep), a leading multi-chain digital wallet, is proud to announce the latest expansion of its Quick Buy service to include fiat support for 3 new currencies: EUR, RUB, and JPY. These new fiat additions will further strengthen Bitget Wallet's overall OTC features, providing its users with easier and more robust on-ramp options and lowering the overall barriers of entry into Web3. Leveraging on its new brand slogan of "Faster Trading, Better Assets", Bitget Wallet is committed to serving as the most user-friendly Web3 trading wallet in the industry.

For Web3 users, acquiring cryptocurrencies with fiat currency has often presented a challenge. Bitget Wallet addresses this need by introducing Quick Buy, a one-stop solution for users seeking to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with ease. Quick Buy collaborates with stable OTC service providers and integrates multiple payment systems to provide a flexible and private purchasing experience.

Quick Buy is designed to break down barriers in the cryptocurrency OTC space, providing compatibility with popular payment methods to meet the diverse needs of users worldwide. This service reduces entry barriers, allowing users to acquire digital assets and participate in the Web3 space seamlessly.

Key advantages and benefits of Bitget Wallet Quick Buy

  • Supported Payment Channels: Quick Buy integrates six payment channels, including MoonPay, Alchemy Pay, Simplex, FaTPay, Banxa, and Transak. Bitget P2P (Peer to Peer) channels are also available.
  • Supported Fiat Currencies: Users can purchase cryptocurrencies using nearly 50 fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, JPY, KRW, VND, THB, and more.
  • Payment Methods: Quick Buy supports various payment methods, including Visa, PayPal, Master, ApplePay, GooglePay, and more.
  • Cryptocurrencies Available for Purchase: Over 10 blockchain networks and more than 50 token varieties, including USDT, USDC, ETH, BTC, and more.
  • Global Coverage: Quick Buy is available to users from over 100 countries.

In line with its new slogan of "Faster Trading, Better Assets", Bitget Wallet has evolved into a comprehensive wallet platform that places trading at its core. Leveraging upon the powerful trading capabilities of Bitget Swap that boasts intelligent liquidity aggregation and routing across over 100 DEXs, users can expect to enjoy the best prices available, further bolstering their interactions with the rest of Bitget Wallet's product ecosystem, including an NFT Marketplace and DApp browser. Additionally, Bitget Wallet's unparalleled wallet functionality also promises an enhanced overall user experience for both new and existing Web3 users, including secure on-chain asset management, Watch-Only Wallet feature for following smart money, and staking services. All of these features are purpose-built to provide users with convenient ways to not only manage their assets, but also to grow their crypto portfolio.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, said, "Quick Buy facilitates seamless crypto purchasing for users worldwide, removing the barriers of fiat-to-crypto transactions. We look forward to empowering users to explore the Web3 space. The launch of Quick Buy underscores our commitment to simplifying access to cryptocurrencies and facilitating crypto mainstream adoption. With its range of innovative features, Bitget is bringing crypto investing to the fingertips of users globally."

"The core value proposition of this industry primarily revolves around asset management and trading," Karry, CEO of Bitget Wallet says. "We position ourselves as a trading wallet because offering asset trading services and serving as the connecting vector for asset circulation creates value by providing liquidity, facilitating price discovery, and enhancing asset availability. Focusing on trading also allows us to reach a broader user base and capture various forms of value generated within trading activities. In the future, decentralized trading will emerge as the mainstream option, with payments being a critical application scenario for wallets."

Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a decentralized multi-chain digital wallet that provides an all-in-one solution for a comprehensive portfolio of services, including wallet functionality, an integrated swap feature, NFT Marketplace, DApp Browser, and Launchpad. It offers reliable and secure asset management and trading services to more than 12 million users worldwide, covering 168 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia and is a top-rated wallet on both Google Play and the iOS App Store globally. Bitget Wallet currently supports over 250,000 types of cryptocurrencies across over 90 chains, including major ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Fantom, and Solana.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

