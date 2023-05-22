Bitget's Blockchain4Youth Project Debuts Educational Blockchain Courses

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, officially launched its blockchain courses through Bitget Academy on the occasion of Bitcoin Pizza Day and celebration events. The courses are part of Bitget's Blockchain4Youth project aimed at educating and empowering the next generation of blockchain leaders.

To support the youth and encourage their involvement in blockchain technology, Bitget is adopting a 360-degree approach. One essential step is offering blockchain courses and certifications through Bitget Academy, as well as hosting campus lectures in partnership with renowned universities worldwide. Bitget noticed a lack of educational resources for gaining systematic knowledge. Accurate and thorough  understandings of blockchain and crypto, will help improve the image of the industry, and help cultivate talents for the future development of the whole ecosystem.

Bitget Academy's blockchain courses are divided into three modules:

1.  Introduction to Blockchain - Explains blockchain basics, how the technology is transforming industries, key features of blockchain and its value.

2.  Inside a Blockchain Future - Covers different consensus mechanisms, layers of blockchain networks, blockchain bridges, interoperability, security and privacy.

3.  Blockchain Applied - Focuses on the applications of blockchain including cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFTs, web3 and real-world use cases.

People who complete all courses and pass the exam will receive a Blockchain4Youth Certificate issued by Bitget Academy. Bitget aims to make blockchain education open and accessible to people of all backgrounds. Alongside the course launch,  a series of campus lectures would be held in top universities across Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand,  as part of the CSR initiative. In the coming months, Bitget also plans to introduce scholarships to provide financial assistance to young blockchain enthusiasts. Bitget recently held its first lecture at National Taiwan University, covering the topic of "Investing with Knowledge and Understanding". In the coming months, Bitget also plans to introduce scholarships to provide financial assistance to young blockchain enthusiasts.

"Blockchain is the future, and the future belongs to our youth," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "Bitget is dedicated to supporting the leaders of tomorrow by providing the knowledge and tools to build a blockchain-powered world. The promise of an open, decentralized blockchain future can only be realized if we invest in educating and empowering our youth. Bitget Academy's blockchain courses are designed to make people future-ready by giving them the knowledge and tools to build a new blockchain-powered world."

To celebrate the launch of its blockchain curriculum and Bitcoin Pizza Day, Bitget is hosting celebration events in over 12 cities and regions, with an attractive prize pool of 60,000 BGB and over 100,000 USDT to be shared for online and offline campaigns.

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with futures trading and copy trading services as its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL. According to Coingecko, Bitget is currently a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform.

