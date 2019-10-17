BitHolla Releases New DIY Exchange Software Solution

Through HollaEx Kit, anyone can build an exchange platform and create a new marketplace. The HollaEx Kit is the first product on the market that allows individuals to create crypto exchanges fast and bypass technical development costs and exchange listing fees.

The HollaEx Kit empowers cryptocurrencies to bypass expensive crypto exchange listing fees that often exceed $1,000,000 by providing elegant solutions that can be customized with all the features of regular exchanges.

BitHolla's CEO, Mr. Beikverdi says, "HollaEx Kit is built to be like WordPress and we've made it easy for companies to immediately create their own exchange, tokens, launch into new markets and bypass expensive crypto exchange fees and launch a crypto exchange within minutes."

Mr. Beikverdi further adds, "With affordability in mind, our solution helps cryptocurrencies avoid up to 95% of startup costs, plus makes it easier for cryptocurrencies to launch initial exchange offerings (IEO) straight to market, drastically speeding up the process of being listed on crypto ranking sites like CoinMarketCap."

To run the HollaEx Kit a specific amount of tokens are staked. When the exchange operator decides to stop running the exchange, the staked tokens can be reclaimed. This enables business-savvy individuals to run their own exchange in a low-risk and low-cost way in a system called the HollaEx collateral model .

Get started with your own cryptocurrency exchange today by clicking here, or request a call to find out more information.

About BitHolla

With over 5 years of experience and a customer base spanning from South Korea to the Middle East and Australia, BitHolla strives to build frictionless crypto trading technology. Our mission is to create customized, future-proofed financial technology that guides businesses into the cryptocurrency age.

