Bithumb Global Launches in India

Founded in 2014, Bithumb is the most influential digital asset exchanges in Korea. The exchange currently has over 10 million registered traders with the cumulative transaction volume exceeding 1 trillion USD.

As of today, Bithumb currently owns 59.19% of the entire Korean market Bitcoin transaction volume and accounts for 15% of the global market.

What does this mean for India?

Bithumb Global's step into the Indian borders means progress for the Indian crypto community. With the current banking ban laid on conversions of cryptocurrencies to INR and vice versa, Bithumb's entry into the Indian market sends out a strong signal to the digital asset holders in India.

The entry of a global player like Bithumb into the Indian market signals the potential for digital assets in India and that the ecosystem has reached a maturity. The Bithumb ecosystem has a wide assortment of startup and institutional investor facing products and services, that will be a powerful enabler in India's march towards becoming a 5 trillion USD economy by 2020.

Furthermore, the 6 million strong Indian digital asset investors now have new avenue to invest and trade, which is not only trusted by over 10 million global investors, but also has a long standing track record of security and privacy. Over the course of the next few months, Bithumb plans to launch several community activities, with on ground meetups and startup support.

Bithumb Global Partner Program

The Bithumb Global Partner program is now officially open to Indian users. The benefits of becoming a Bithumb Global Partners will include Bithumb Global support which means the India retail traders will have high liquidity since Bithumb has high volumes of top tokens and order book sharing.

Additionally, there will be project staging opportunities that would be promoted by all Bithumb Global Partners along with a vast number of more benefits.

10 USD for all new signups from India

As a launch offer, Bithumb has introduced an incentive strategy for new user sign-ups. It will give every new user who signs up and completes 1st step of KYC [email verification] a whopping incentive of 10 USD. This indicates that every new user will receive around 700 INR [approx.] for its sign-up. Users can register as a trader on its official sign-up page .

Steps to participate：

Click on the promotion page to register for Bithumb Global account and complete the KYC verification.

Once done, the user will receive 10 BUSD [Bithumb's stable coin].

The BUSD is redeemable as transaction fees for trading.

This step of Bithumb Global boarding India is a step closer to bringing the blockchain revolution to over a billion people. The team seems extremely excited to take off on this decentralized journey in a country of such diversity.

