Bithumb Global Rolls Out Partnership Program 'Mercury Program'

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bithumb Global, the leading global digital asset exchange, is launching its global partnership program titled, "Mercury Program" to connect and empower digital asset communities around the world.

As one of the top digital asset exchanges in the world, Bithumb Global has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto exchanges in the blockchain industry. Growing at a staggering pace since its official launch this year, Bithumb Global has been a testament to what happens when a company's core value is driven by the community. To achieve its goal of providing a financial ecosystem for the global audience, Bithumb Global has now aimed its sights on launching its partner program titled, "Mercury Program."

The Mercury Program would usher in a new era of regional leadership courtesy of Bithumb Global. The Program partners would be recruited from all regions from all around the world with local community leaders. Community leaders would be able to have the opportunity to serve as Bithumb Global's substations utilizing the brand, connect to the wallet system which supports all the currencies currently available on Bithumb Global, "BG Staging" initiatives, and tap into their shared order book of their worldwide liquidity which accounts for over 10% of all BTC order book volume daily.

Aside from the brand recognition that Bithumb Global brings, Mercury Program partners would also be able to educate their communities to interact with a thriving global trading exchange that places high importance on security, speed, user experience, and transparent policies. The most important part of the education is to help bring financial literacy to people around the world.

For participants to qualify, they must meet a set of criteria such as being leaders of local crypto communities, access to quality projects and the ability to help grow Bithumb Global to become the de facto standard exchange in the world.

For interested participants, they should inquire at Bithumb Global's partnership page or contact mercury@bithumb.pro.

Bithumb Global is a worldwide distributed digital asset trading platform providing world-class cryptocurrency trading services to users worldwide. Derived from Bithumb, one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading platforms in South Korea, BG enables each global user to trade, participate or contribute in the digital assets ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.bithumb.pro.

