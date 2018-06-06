Bitibex Technologies Announces the New Algorithms of ICObold Platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitibex Technologies, which researches and develops Blockchain based technologies and application platforms, announced today the new algorithms of ICO listing on ICObold, the first smart ICO listing platform based on influencers endorsement.

ICObold is designed to be the best ICO listing that offers visitors and investors insights in Top ICOs and Hot offerings in a simple and uncomplicated manner.

Bitibex Technologies

"Our simple ICO rating system develops a hot list of active ICOs based on a simple influencer reach algorithm. You can now decide which ICO to buy, based on your due diligence across the top rated investment opportunities on our list," said Alaa Mohra, the co-founder of Bitibex Technologies.

"You also have the option of creating an ICO alert, so that you are always informed of opportunities based on your interest," said Yaser Mohra, the co-founder of Dubai International Blockchain Summit.

ICObold rates influencers on tangible social data and assesses their relevance and reach through a points system. When one of these influencers decides to back an ICO, their influence score get appended to the top ICOs overall rating.

Influencers can now register with ICObold and share their offering with ICO Holders and ICOs can now browse and choose the influencers most relevant to their offering.

ICOBold is a part of the Bitibex Group of Companies: a blockchain technology and media outfit. Bitibex is based out of Dubai UAE and is an early adopter of Blockchain technology and a pioneer in knowledge sharing platforms in the region.

The leading blockchain event; Dubai International Blockchain Summit is a Bitibex Group of Companies' property.

