BitiCar Acquires Ello Rideshare Company for $1.5 Million

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitiCar, an emerging rideshare company announced today the acquisition of the New Mexico-based rideshare company, Ello.

BitiCar is disrupting the rideshare industry by offering better pay and opportunities for drivers, and an activities platform known as Tourin'. In addition, the company offers low fares and perks for passengers who hail a ride via the rideshare mobile app. The company will offer a starting pay of 80 percent of every fare for drivers who qualify. Drivers must be able to pass a background check, have a vehicle, and a valid driver's license. BitiCar drivers will also have the opportunity to earn additional company incentives, such as stock options, all expense paid bonus trips, and more.

Founded by New Mexico recording artist Tobias Rene, BitiCar's mission is to provide a sustainable platform in which rideshare drivers can create a viable career with opportunities for growth, while creating a safe and affordable method of transportation for passengers. Albuquerque will be the first market in which the company launches service.

"Rather than competing with another local rideshare company," said founder Tobias Rene, "We decided to join forces and partner with Ello instead. That initial partnership turned into an acquisition, which has created a win-win for all involved."

Ello owner Fernando Jaramillo concluded, "Tobias Rene is a knowledgeable business man, and we're excited to see the company continue to serve our community and beyond."

While the BitiCar mobile app is being finalized, the company will operate under the Ello name. Drivers and passengers can sign up to drive or ride by searching "Ello" on the Google Playstore and Apple App Store. Passengers can get 15% off their first ride by entering promo code "LAUNCH15." For more information about BitiCar, visit www.BitiCar.com .

