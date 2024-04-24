BitIRA Launches Self-Service Bitcoin IRA Platform

BURBANK, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BitIRA, the pioneers who offered the first fully-insured cold storage digital IRA, have added a self-service signup option. "The world's most secure digital currency IRA" now offers an on-demand onboarding service for those who are comfortable managing the entire digital IRA process themselves.

Jeremy Warner, Head of Sales, has been with BitIRA since its 2017 founding. "Today's BitIRA customer is quite sophisticated," he said. "They already understand what a blockchain is. They're familiar with the benefits of cryptocurrency. They know the difference between proof-of-stake and proof-of-work." He chuckled. "In fact, they're ready to get started – and we don't want to slow them down!"

New customers now have the option of bypassing consultation with a Digital Currency Specialist and opening digital IRAs themselves.

"You can deposit funds directly, or start a rollover from an existing retirement account. Start to finish, it takes about ten minutes," Warner said.

Warner wanted to make it very clear he had no intention to create two classes of customers. Regardless of their signup method, every customer receives BitIRA's world-class service:

End-to-end insurance of digital assets from theft, fraud, mistakes and even hacking are fully covered before, during and after transactions – even in storage

Security from Ledger Enterprise, leaders in digital asset security

Trade 18 cryptocurrencies with fast settlement (T+1)

Exchange partner Galaxy Digital (SEC, FINRA and CFTC registered) is the most advanced digital asset trading and liquidity company on the planet

On-demand account management so you can check your account value and transact just about anytime with the My BitIRA platform

Expert support from an SIPC and FINRA-registered custodian specializing in self-directed IRAs

Tax-free transactions and tax-deferred growth

An expert team of Digital Currency Specialists ready to guide and provide assistance when needed

"For those who want to consult with a Digital Currency Specialist, we're standing by," Warner said. "For anyone who already knows the ins and outs of cryptocurrency, and they're ready to get started – well, now they can."

About BitIRA:

Based in Burbank, California, BitIRA is a leading specialist in the setup and management of cryptocurrency holdings in self-directed IRAs. In addition to facilitating setup and management of digital IRAs, BitIRA advocates for public awareness of "alternative" investment options.

For more information about BitIRA or to sign up for a digital currency IRA, visit https://www.bitira.com

