BitKan's KAN Token to be Listed on Huobi Pro and ZB.com Exchanges

The listings follow the recent launch of BitKan K Site, a new content community aiming to present neutral, trustworthy content. Users can pay to view exclusive content and reward best-loved content. K Site will accept payment in BTC, ETH, KAN and several other major cryptocurrencies, and has created a system to share the payment with all contributors.

"We don't encourage people to speculate on KAN. We hope the price of KAN can measure the quality of the content on K Site and the value of K Site," BitKan's chairman Leon Liu said during a speech at the 2018 FINWISE Tokyo Summit on Monday.

Before the listings, KAN token has secured investment from Bitmain, Huobi, OKex and FBG. There won't be an initial coin offering (ICO). The token can also be used to pay service fee on BitKan's app, including coin-to-coin exchange fees and withdrawal fees.

Six-year-old BitKan was founded by four former employees of Huawei Technology. The startup has rapidly scaled into one of China's leading provider of cryptocurrency service with expansion into Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

