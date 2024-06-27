Bitlayer Launches Mining Gala Season 2, Featuring $1.2 Million Worth of Token Rewards-- In Partnership with Six Protocols

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitlayer Mining Gala Season 2 has officially launched on OKX Wallet Cryptopedia. This event, jointly initiated by Bitlayer, is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution based on the BitVM paradigm. Six ecosystem projects join the campaign: GamerBoom, Macaron, Anome, Vanilla Finance, Avalon Finance, and Zearn. Mining Gala Season 2 offers users rewards totaling $1.2 million worth of BTR, as well as a rich array of airdrops from participating protocols.

The event will last for 5 weeks, running from June 27, 2024 at 18:00 (UTC+8) to July 31st, 2024 at 18:00 (UTC+8).

Prizes

Mining Gala Season 2 offers participants remarkable rewards, including $1.2 million worth of BTR tokens, as well as substantial rewards provided by six protocols, namely:

Gamerboom will offer a reward of 150 million $CAPY tokens, along with an additional 5 million $CAPY tokens as a bonus for users who complete social tasks.

Macaron will provide $200,000 worth of DeFi points.

worth of points. Anome will offer a token reward of 1% of the total supply, valued at over $1 million .

. Vanilla Finance will provide 50 million Vanilla points.

Avalon Finance will offer each participant 5,000 Avalon points, along with a 2x acceleration benefit for Avalon points.

Zearn will provide users with over 40 million $ZEA tokens as a reward.

How to Participate?

Mining Gala Season 2 will be launched on the Cryptopedia section of OKX Wallet. Users can access the OKX Wallet via their computer or mobile device, and select the "Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn" option in the "Discover" tab. They can then tap on the exclusive interactive page and follow the prompts to complete the corresponding tasks.

To minimize barriers for users to participate in Bitlayer Mining Gala Season 2, these projects have set the following tasks for users:

Bitlayer: Follow the Bitlayer X account (previously Twitter), retweet the specified tweet from Bitlayer Labs, and get Bitlayer Gas via the official bridge or third-party cross-chain bridge

Macaron: Trade the specified pair (USDT/BTC) with a minimum value of 5 USDT

Vanilla Finance: Deposit at least 10 USDT on Vanilla.

Avalon Finance: Supply at least 0.0001 BTC on Avalon's Bitlayer chain.

Anome: Mint a minimum of one game card on Anome.

Zearn: Deposit at least 1 USDT worth of BTC on Zearn to earn 50 ZEA tokens. Complete 3 deposits of any amount of BTC to earn an additional 150 ZEA tokens.

GamerBoom: Join the Capybara Army on Telegram, Connect your OKX wallet to Gamerboom and mint the daily SBTs to complete the daily check-in tasks

For users, simply completing any of the aforementioned tasks and passing the verification will give them a chance to win a reward of BTR tokens valued at $1.2 million. Users who complete any one or more tasks and pass the verification will have the opportunity to receive exclusive incentives from respective projects. For instance, users who complete the tasks set by Macaron and Vanilla Finance and pass the verification will be eligible to receive Macaron DeFi points and Vanilla points provided by these two protocols.

It is important to note that users should verify their tasks promptly after completion. Tasks that have been interacted with but not verified will not be eligible for the corresponding rewards.

Must-See Tutorials

With the official launch of the Mining Gala Season 2, users need to bridge their assets to Bitlayer before completing the tasks set by the protocols. Here are the preparations users need to make before participating in this event:

Bitlayer supports flash swap for users, allowing for a quick exchange of USDT-ERC20/TRC20 to BTC on Bitlayer. For detailed instructions, please visit the link here: https://www.notion.so/bitlayerlabs/Bitlayer-Lighten-fast-swap-guide-6e852c71c91c44218e907febe6494f4a For users who want to bridge BTC and ETH to Bitlayer, please use a third-party bridge to conduct this process. For specific instructions, please visit this link: https://www.notion.so/bitlayerlabs/How-to-use-Meson-to-transfer-assets-to-Bitlayer- ETH -Chain-2cecc7abff8242e6b3270781e36805d1 For users who have more than $50,000 in funds, it is recommended to use the official tool to bridge BTC to Bitlayer. For detailed instructions, visit this link: https://www.notion.so/bitlayerlabs/Bitlayer-official-bridge-cross-chain-cross-in-BTC-Chain-564616e356cc4463a30e59e5230f1f68

Additionally, if you want to check out more tutorials on how to participate in each project during this event, please visit this link:

https://www.notion.so/bitlayerlabs/Bitlayer-Mining-Gala-Tutorials-0e64ebe743914110becd9cac2d135a04

About Bitlayer

Bitlayer is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution based on the BitVM paradigm. Bitlayer's core objective is to address the trade-off between security (trustlessness) and Turing completeness in BTC layer 2 through cryptographic innovations and blockchain protocol engineering.

Bitlayer is committed to becoming the computation layer for Bitcoin, aiming to introduce ultra-scalability to Bitcoin while inheriting its security, providing users with a high-throughput, low-cost transaction experience.

Follow Bitlayer to stay updated on everything:

