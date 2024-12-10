Bitlayer Partners with Binance Wallet for BTCFI Carnival, Featuring a BTR Token Prize Pool Worth 1.2 Million USDT

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10th, Bitlayer, the first Bitcoin Layer 2 based on Bitcoin Finality, announced a joint initiative with Binance Wallet to launch a BTCFI Carnival event, offering participants a chance to win $1.2 million in BTR, along with multiple additional token rewards from ecosystem projects.

Bitlayer BTCFI Carnival will offer a $1.2 million BTR token reward pool (PRNewsfoto/Bitlayer Labs)

The BTCFI Carnival event is officially live on Binance Wallet today. In the first week of BTCFI Carnival, the "Bitlayer $600,000 BTR Drop" event will be initiated by Bitlayer official. Subsequent weeks will see the introduction of 2-3 BTCFI project activities each week, allowing users to delve into the Bitlayer ecosystem and BTCFI yield strategies. Users can participate in the sharing of substantial BTR rewards by completing social tasks, on-chain BTC verification, check-in and minting Bitlayer x Binance Wallet exclusive SBT.

Furthermore, Bitlayer adds an additional 10 million BTR to the continuous check-ins reward. Lucky Helmet holders, long-term builders in Bitlayer ecosystem, will have the opportunity to receive an exclusive bonus.

Event Schedule

The BTCFI Carnival will span a period of 6 weeks, starting from December 10, 2024, and ending on January 24, 2025.

Users can log in to the Binance Wallet App → Discover → Airdrops → Bitlayer to enter this event page, or directly access the event through the event URL: https://www.binance.com/en/web3-campaign/airdrop/4272467157130860544

Rewards Up to $1.2 Million, Exclusive Bonus for Lucky Helmet Holders

The Bitlayer BTCFI Carnival is a six-week-long event, with 2-3 BTCFI project activities going live on Binance Wallet each week. In the first week of the BTCFI Carnival, the "Bitlayer $600,000 BTR Drop" event, will offer participants the following rewards:

Complete tasks through Binance Wallet to share in a $600,000 BTR token reward pool.

Wallet to share in a BTR token reward pool. Gain BTR for daily check-ins, with an additional 10 million BTR to reward continuous Check-in.

Bitlayer Lucky Helmet holders will be eligible for an exclusive BTR bonus. Please stay tuned to the official announcements for detailed rules.

Event Rules

Bitlayer has set up the following tasks since week 1, with corresponding rewards for users who complete them. The details are as follows:

Social Task: Users who follow Bitlayer and Binance Wallet's official X accounts, and retweet the event are eligible to share in a $60,000 BTR reward pool.

Users who follow Bitlayer and Wallet's official X accounts, and retweet the event are eligible to share in a BTR reward pool. BTC Verification: Users with Binance Wallet addresses holding ≥0.00003 BTC and minting the Bitlayer x Binance Wallet exclusive SBT on the BTCFI Carnival page(https://www.bitlayer.org/btcfi) can share in a $240,000 BTR pool. The team will randomly select 50,000 users who complete task verification in Binance Wallet.

Users with Wallet addresses holding ≥0.00003 BTC and minting the Bitlayer x Wallet exclusive SBT on the BTCFI Carnival page(https://www.bitlayer.org/btcfi) can share in a BTR pool. The team will randomly select 50,000 users who complete task verification in Wallet. Daily Check-In: Users who check in ≥10 times within 42 days will share a $300,000 BTR pool. The team will randomly select 50,000 users who complete task verification in Binance Wallet.

How To Get More BTR Rewards?

In addition to sharing in the $1.2 million BTR reward pool by completing tasks on the Binance Wallet event page, Bitlayer also offers more BTR to its dedicated users through continuous check-ins and Bitlayer Lucky Helmet holders.

Consecutive check-ins for More BTR

Beyond the 10 check-ins rewards on Binance Wallet, you can also accumulate more BTR by checking in consecutively on Bitlayer's official event page (https://www.bitlayer.org/btcfi), with daily incremental rewards of up to 43.2 BTR.



To encourage active users, Bitlayer will implement a catch-up check-in mechanism. Users can use the "Recheck" button to make up for missed check-ins within the past 3 days. Additionally, users who complete their daily check-in are eligible to participate in the daily bonus. Bitlayer will randomly give away 20,000 BTR each day, which includes: 10,000 BTR for one lucky winner + 1,000 BTR for ten lucky winners. The winning results will be announced daily at 10:00 AM (UTC+8). You can log in to check if you have won a big reward.



Exclusive Bonus for Bitlayer Lucky Helmet Holders

During the Bitlayer BTCFi Carnival, Bitlayer will launch an exclusive BTR bonus for Lucky Helmet holders. Lucky Helmet users can claim the bonus each week by logging into the Bitlayer Racer Center(https://www.bitlayer.org/me/tasks) or the Bitlayer BTCFi Carnival(https://www.bitlayer.org/btcfi) page. More details will be announced soon.

How to Complete Cross-Chain Bridge to Bitlayer?

Bitlayer is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 based on Bitcoin finality, which means that its on-chain transactions require BTC as Gas fee. Moreover, one of the tasks set by Bitlayer requires participants' Binance Wallet addresses to hold at least 0.00003 BTC and to mint an exclusive Bitlayer x Binance Wallet SBT.

If you want to quickly exchange USDT (ERC20/TRC20/BSC20) for Bitlayer Gas, please follow the tutorial below:

Navigate to the "Flash Bridge" page(https://www.bitlayer.org/flash-bridge) on the Bitlayer official website. You'll be offered seven different options ranging from 5U to 1000U denominations, which will require 1U as fee.



TIP: During BTCFI Carnival event, you only need to pay 0.5U as fee.



Then choose the amount you wish to exchange. Enter the address to which you'd like to receive the gas, and click "Pay" after confirming that the details are correct.



Users should send the corresponding amount of USDT to the payment address. Note that you can make the transfer from any wallet or exchange that supports TRC or ERC or BSC standards. After completing the transfer, click "Complete." Expect approximately a 1 minute wait before you'll receive Gas in your receiving address.

More Projects and Rewards Coming Soon

In addition to the activities set up by Bitlayer in the first week, Binance Wallet will subsequently launch 2-3 Bitlayer ecosystem projects weekly. Users who participate and complete the tasks set by the respective projects can unlock corresponding BTR rewards, as well as multiple rewards including tokens provided by those projects.

In Week 2, the tasks for Bedrock, a liquid restaking pioneer, and Pell Network, the first & Omnichain BTC restaking network, will be available, with a $120,000 BTR pool and additional project token rewards. Stay tuned to the official announcement channels for more details.

About Bitlayer

Bitlayer is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 based on Bitcoin Finality.

Bitlayer provides developers and users with a native Bitcoin Layer 2 environment through its innovative technologies including OpVM, Finality Bridge, and RtEVM. This platform ensures Bitcoin-equivalent security, a trustless cross-chain bridge, and a real-time EVM programming environment.

Follow Bitlayer to stay updated on protocol and ecosystem progress:

