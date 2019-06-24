BITLEAGUE announces the launch of ZERO COMMISSION bitcoin trading service

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitLeague, the leading cryptocurrency financial platform, announces the launch of ZERO COMMISSION bitcoin trading service just before Bitcoin 2019, the most popular annual conference for bitcoin community. As the sponsor of Bitcoin 2019 held in San Francisco, BitLeague brings this special new service to the whole community. Starting today, BitLeague clients in supported states can buy, sell bitcoin (BTC) at bitleague.com and its iOS and Android apps. And BitLeague is working on providing the service to all states in America.

Today's launch adds another popular service to BitLeague platform. Since BitLeague launched the Bitcoin Term Deposit products in May, it saw a huge interest from global clients, and over 14 countries' clients invested over millions USD bitcoins on BitLeague platform.

"Our goal is always to encourage the adoption of bitcoin," Mr. Y. Mao, CEO of BitLeague said. "To bring down the barrier to own the bitcoin, we decide to charge nothing to clients, they can buy and sell bitcoin at BitLeague for free, absolutely free! No charge! Providing the best service to our clients is always our priority. And of course, after our clients get their bitcoin, we encourage them to invest in our Bitcoin Term Deposits, which pay them up to 9% annual interest rate, a great deal you can't miss."

