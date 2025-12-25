DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitlock Wallet , a non-custodial multi-chain wallet originally launched as a native Telegram mini-app, announced today that its iOS and Android applications have entered the final stage of internal testing. The public release is expected within the next month, marking a major expansion of the platform's accessibility and feature capacity.

Expansion Beyond Telegram as User Adoption Accelerates

Bitlock Expands Beyond Telegram as Mobile Wallet Apps Enter Final Testing Phase

Since its initial release as a Telegram mini-app, Bitlock Wallet has been used by individuals seeking messenger-based tools for streamlined blockchain access. Telegram offered a low-friction environment with broad accessibility, allowing users to create wallets with minimal setup.

According to the company, growing technical requirements and feature expansion have surpassed what the Telegram platform can support. As a result, Bitlock is transitioning toward dedicated mobile applications that offer extended infrastructure, increased interface flexibility, and additional security features.

New Apps Enter Final Testing Phase

According to the development team, the iOS and Android applications are now undergoing final stability, performance, and security checks. This stage includes multi-device compatibility tests, network behavior simulations, and stress testing across several supported blockchains.

The company confirmed that users can expect a release window within the next month, subject to final validation. While the Telegram mini-app will remain fully operational, the apps will extend the wallet's capabilities significantly.

A Broader Feature Set Designed for Mobile Environments

The upcoming mobile apps are built to support an expanded set of features that were not technically possible inside Telegram. While the full feature list will be disclosed at launch, Bitlock highlighted several improvements that users can expect:

Enhanced multi-chain functionality: The new apps will include wider network coverage and improved asset routing, allowing users to manage, send and swap assets with greater flexibility.

The new apps will include wider network coverage and improved asset routing, allowing users to manage, send and swap assets with greater flexibility. Upgraded transaction flows: Users will have access to optimized swap, bridge and asset-tracking processes with deeper transparency and clearer confirmation layers.

Users will have access to optimized swap, bridge and asset-tracking processes with deeper transparency and clearer confirmation layers. Architecture improvements: Dedicated mobile environments enable the addition of more complex modules, including advanced trading tools, improved portfolio insights and new integration points.

Dedicated mobile environments enable the addition of more complex modules, including advanced trading tools, improved portfolio insights and new integration points. User-centric refinements: UI updates were built from the ground up for native mobile devices rather than constrained Telegram containers, resulting in smoother navigation and more responsive interactions. The company stated these upgrades are aligned with the long-term roadmap aimed at cross-platform parity and future AI-driven enhancements.

Positioning for Growth in 2026

With global mobile usage representing the majority of wallet interactions across the industry, the introduction of apps is expected to significantly accelerate Bitlock's expansion into new markets. The company's 2026 roadmap includes additional chain integrations, advanced trading suites, on-device security upgrades and further ecosystem development.

About Bitlock Wallet

Bitlock Wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet originally launched as a Telegram mini-app. The platform enables users to manage digital assets, perform swaps and bridge transactions, and access advanced trading tools while maintaining full control of private keys. Bitlock focuses on simplifying blockchain interaction through secure, accessible and user-aligned design across multiple platforms.

