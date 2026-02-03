Bitly Enters 2026 as the Embedded Connection Layer Powering Links and QR Codes Worldwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc. , a global leader in link and QR Code management, is evolving its role as core infrastructure for how businesses create, protect, and measure digital interactions across channels and markets worldwide.

Today, Bitly supports hundreds of millions of links and QR Codes created each month across over 190 countries globally. With 99.99% uptime, Bitly now serves customers ranging from individual creators to more than half of the Fortune 500. Designed for reliability at scale, the platform performs consistently under sustained, high-volume usage as businesses depend on every interaction to function without failure.

"Every digital interaction now carries real business risk and real business value," said Peter Krivkovich, CEO of Bitly. "Our responsibility is to make sure every connection works as expected, wherever it's shared, and that businesses can clearly understand its impact. That's what Bitly has delivered for years, and what we're continuing to build on in 2026."

That reliability is underpinned by years of sustained investment in Bitly's proprietary Trust and Safety infrastructure. Links and QR Codes are evaluated at creation and again at click or scan, helping prevent phishing, malware, and abuse across their full lifecycle. In 2025 alone, Bitly blocked approximately one million malicious URLs and protected nearly one billion clicks through real-time warnings, reinforcing Bitly's key role as trusted infrastructure.

As links and QR Codes increasingly live inside everyday workflows, Bitly continues to expand where and how customers use the platform. Integrations across key design, collaboration, and commerce tools let teams create and measure connections without leaving their workflows, including a new Shopify integration that ties link and QR Code engagement directly to conversion data.

"Work doesn't happen in one place anymore," said Tara Robertson, CMO of Bitly. "Links and QR Codes are the backbone of how businesses market themselves both online and offline. Our focus is not only making Bitly present wherever those connections are created and shared, but also helping customers understand what's working."

Looking ahead, Bitly is extending its capabilities into AI-powered workflows. The company is building integrations with tools marketers use every day, including Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot, allowing teams to work directly within conversational and assistive experiences. An upcoming platform native AI assistant within Bitly, currently in beta, will further streamline how customers create connections and act on their data.

Founded in 2008, Bitly has evolved alongside the internet itself. As the company enters 2026, Bitly remains focused on delivering trusted, secure connections at scale and bringing clearer visibility into which campaigns and touchpoints drive results.

Bitly is a leading global platform for link and QR Code management, enabling brands and businesses to create, manage, and measure digital interactions across online and offline channels. Used by millions of monthly active users and hundreds of thousands of customers across 190 countries, Bitly helps teams deliver reliable experiences and gain clear insights into what's working across their connections. For more information, visit https://bitly.com/ .

