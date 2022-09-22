Bitly Expands Leadership Team With Hiring of Chief Marketing Officer, General Counsel; Promotion of Chief Product Officer and Appointment of New Board Member

Bitly Continues Significant Investment in Key Areas of the Business Including DE&I, Women Now Serving as Majority of Global Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc ., the world's leading connections platform, announced today the hiring of two key leadership roles; Tara Robertson as Chief Marketing Officer and Kelly Zitzmann as General Counsel. The company has also promoted Kelsey Stevenson to Chief Product Officer and appointed Slack's former CMO Julie Liegl to the Board of Directors. These appointments follow the announcement earlier this year of new leadership hires focused on DE&I, talent acquisition and product marketing and now see the global leadership team comprised of nearly two-thirds female executives.

"Bitly continues to grow in profitability and invest in strategic business initiatives while staying true to our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, including our hiring efforts," said Toby Gabriner, CEO of Bitly. "Tara and Kelly joining our Global Leadership Team, Kelsey being promoted and Julie joining the board demonstrates our ongoing commitment to onboarding and promoting top-level talent."

CMO Tara Robertson now leads the team responsible for all facets of marketing, including acquisition and retention which drives Bitly's more than 10 million monthly website visitors and millions of monthly active users, including acquisition marketing, content strategy, customer lifecycle marketing,brand and public relations, and product marketing. She is tasked with defining the vision and executing the overall marketing strategy for the company, as well as its multiple channels and customer segments. Robertson brings more than 20 years of leading marketing teams to her new role at Bitly, having previously served as CMO at Teamwork and other marketing leadership roles at top brands such as Sprout Social and Hotjar.

General Counsel Kelly Zitzmann now leads the team responsible for corporate governance, data privacy, global legal and regulatory compliance, contracts and litigation, among other legal areas on behalf of Bitly. She is tasked with ensuring Bitly is positioned for success while putting in motion new or improved processes for compliance and protection. She also serves as the primary liaison to external law firms. Zitzmann comes to Bitly with 25 years in General Counsel roles.

CPO Kelsey Stevenson now leads product vision and product strategy and will continue to be responsible for scaling of the company's high-performing product management and design teams focused on delivering a market-leading, differentiated product suite. In addition to building a world-class product and design organization, she has been instrumental, in partnership with engineering leadership, in continuously improving Bitly's product development process and ensuring that the company continues to deliver valuable products for its customers. She joined Bitly in 2019 after serving in various product management roles at Slalom, Could Elements, and Terumo BCT.

Board of Director Julie Liegl previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Slack and provides a wealth of marketing and customer acquisition and retention experience from her marketing roles at Salesforce and The Clorox Company. Liegl will partner with Bitly's leadership team to identify opportunities for the company to accelerate its growth and drive a deeper relationship with its customers.

Since January of 2022, Bitly has increased its workforce by 33% with plans to grow its headcount in Q4 across engineering, finance, operations, product, customer success, and marketing, among other functions. To learn more about open roles at Bitly, visit https://bitly.com/pages/careers .

About Bitly

Bitly is the world's leading connections platform, providing a way for brands and businesses to connect every piece of information shared online with their key audiences to ignite action. As a leading global SaaS company, Bitly empowers millions of monthly active users and hundreds of thousands of customers globally – people, creators, brands, and businesses of every size – to use branded links, custom QR codes, and link-in-bio solutions as a trusted way for engaging their audience and delivering critical notifications, information, and experiences. Bitly is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. For more on Bitly, visit https://bitly.com/ .

