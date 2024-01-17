Bitly Launches Customizable Analytics Dashboard Empowering Businesses to Effortlessly Track and Enhance Online and Offline Performance

Bitly's new customizable Analytics dashboard expands the company's analytics capabilities for unified insights across short links, QR Codes, and Link-In-Bio solutions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc. , the world's leading Connections Platform, today introduced a new customizable Analytics dashboard to enhance the company's data analysis capabilities. The new dashboard helps businesses seamlessly track, monitor, and optimize engagement with their short links, QR Codes, and Link-In-Bio by consolidating these insights into one centralized view. Bitly users can now create custom data visuals and access essential metrics like time, location, and referral data so that they can uncover trends to help their business grow. This establishes a new standard for insight-driven analytics for online and offline connections.

Professionals who rely on data for decision-making are challenged in being able to efficiently analyze and track the combined performance of short links and QR Codes within a single platform. The growing use of short links and QR Codes together to improve multi-channel performance is apparent to Bitly's users. On average, Bitly customers are currently using up to 16 short links and QR codes across three to four different channels. With enhanced insights, Bitly analytics now simplifies the ability for customers to track and analyze short link and QR Code performance for anyone who needs to make evidence-based decisions to create stronger customer connections.

"Our users depend on data to meticulously track short link and QR Code performance to make stronger data-driven and cost-effective decisions for their businesses. The major challenge for many businesses is consolidating this data on a single platform," said Kelsey Stevenson, CPO, of Bitly. "Bitly's customizable Analytics dashboard helps our users seamlessly manage the wealth of data generated by short links and QR Code scans in one place, helping to empower every team member to make swift, data-informed decisions to boost overall business value with confidence."

Key Features:

Customizable dashboard in the form of real-time charts and graphs.

in the form of real-time charts and graphs. More granular data for links, QR Codes, and Link-in-bio, including geographic locations, referral sources, click engagements, QR Code scans over time, and more.

for links, QR Codes, and Link-in-bio, including geographic locations, referral sources, click engagements, QR Code scans over time, and more. Downloadable data on the dashboard through any module in multiple formats.

on the dashboard through any module in multiple formats. Aggregate link clicks and QR Code scan tracking for a comprehensive overview, or filter individually for focused analyses.

for a comprehensive overview, or filter individually for focused analyses. Enhanced audience targeting capabilities to better understand when, where, and how target audiences interact with brands.

Bitly Analytics is now available to paid Bitly users to quickly and easily access combined engagement metrics for business needs.

Bitly is the world's leading Connections Platform, providing a way for brands and businesses to build more meaningful connections with their audiences both online and offline. As a leading global SaaS company, Bitly empowers millions of monthly active users and hundreds of thousands of customers globally to use branded links, custom QR Codes, and link-in-bio solutions as a trusted way to engage their audience and deliver critical notifications, information, and experiences. Bitly is proud to be named as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2023, a globally respected publication that awards American companies this honor as the result of a comprehensive measurement of those who have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture. For more on Bitly, visit https://bitly.com/.

