Bitly Launches New 'Text-to-Pay' and 'Text-to-Buy' Partner Category in App Marketplace

Enabling Seamless Conversational Commerce through API Integrations with Authvia, AudienceTap, and OneText

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc. , the world's leading Connections Platform, today announced the expansion of its app marketplace with new text-to-pay and text-to-buy integrations from Authvia , AudienceTap , and OneText . Two-way engagement and conversion through messaging channels, also known as Conversational Commerce, enables customers to browse, inquire, and make purchases and payments seamlessly within chat conversations. Now, with the integration of Bitly custom short links and QR codes, businesses can easily enhance the impact of their SMS messaging, improve engagement rates, and gain valuable insights into customer behavior.

"Messaging is one of the fastest growing channels for business-to-consumer communications due to its ability to drive quick and efficient interactions," said Chris Brunner, CEO at Authvia. "This collaboration with Bitly will enable businesses to further personalize the text-to-pay experience, build trust with customers, and make interactions even more meaningful and effective."

Bitly has spent over a decade expanding its Connections Platform with strategic integrations across key categories like Productivity, Social Media Management, and Automation. Its launch into Conversational Commerce gives hundreds of thousands of users and developers even more ways to enhance the functionality of Bitly's platform by providing a wide range of solutions to meet their digital connections needs.

"We're excited to partner with Authvia, AudienceTap, and OneText to bring even greater value to our users. Bitly's move into Conversational Commerce reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with tools that drive efficiency, innovation, and stronger relationships with their customers," said Kelsey Stevenson, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Together we're enabling our users to create more memorable and actionable connections by simplifying their workflows and making it easy to initiate conversations and complete transactions."

Authvia, AudienceTap, and OneText integrations are now available in the Bitly App Marketplace . Bitly customers can connect and authenticate their Bitly account within text-to-pay and text-to-buy partners so that all short links and QR Codes created for conversational commerce experiences are powered by their Bitly account and leveraging the same customization and measurable capabilities available in the Connections Platform.

About Bitly:

Bitly is the world's leading Connections Platform, empowering businesses to create memorable connections with their customers at every physical and digital touchpoint. From Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, millions of people around the world rely on Bitly for custom short links, QR Codes, and landing pages that are easy to create, share, and manage. Bitly also provides the tools to track and optimize every interaction, helping businesses understand what drives the greatest impact. For more on Bitly, visit https://bitly.com/.

About Authvia:

Authvia leads the market in delivering world class consumer experiences. As the provider of the leading patented conversational commerce and text-to-pay platform in market today, our solution offers seamless integration with a vast network of over 250 payment processors and gateways, dozens of SMS, RCS, and two-way chat and Generative AI offerings, plus top-tier ERP, and CRM systems. This comprehensive compatibility empowers businesses to transform their payment processes and elevate customer experiences as businesses look for new ways to engage and transact with their customers. For more information, visit www.authvia.com .

About AudienceTap:

AudienceTap is an advanced SMS marketing automation platform designed to elevate customer engagement through powerful, personalized text messaging. Businesses can build connections with drip campaigns, interactive text-based quizzes, surveys, and robust data capturing for targeted communication. The platform's flagship Text-to-Buy feature revolutionizes the shopping experience by enabling customers to complete purchases effortlessly via text, providing a seamless and frictionless checkout process that drives higher conversions and customer satisfaction.

About OneText:

Fast-growing brands like Caden Lane, Raycon, Create and Firebelly Tea drive incremental orders through text to buy and conversational sales powered by OneText. Shoppers literally reply and buy with one text. Our vision is to make shopping as effortless as paying with your hotel room number.

Media contact: Katherine Ryan, [email protected]

SOURCE Bitly Inc.