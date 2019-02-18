Bitmain announces next generation 7nm ASIC chip for SHA256 mining, delivering breakthrough energy efficiency

BM1397 chip combines new chip design methodology and world-leading 7nm semiconductor manufacturing process

Enables faster and cheaper mining for cryptocurrencies that use the SHA256 algorithm for their Proof of Work (PoW)

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmain Technologies Limited, today announced its next generation 7nm ASIC chip, BM1397, which achieves new feats in performance, chip area and energy efficiency for mining cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), that use the SHA256 algorithm for their Proof of Work (PoW).

The new BM1397 chip requires lower power and can offer an energy consumption to computing ratio as low as 30J/TH. This is a 28.6 percent improvement in power efficiency in comparison with Bitmain's previous 7nm chip, the BM1391. To achieve this, Bitmain's engineering team has thoroughly customised the chip design to optimise its architecture, circuit and economics. The chip is made using TSMC's 7nm FinFET process.

The BM1397 is a testament to Bitmain's improvements in chip design methodology and deep understanding of the most advanced semiconductor fabrication technologies.

Today's announcement follows Bitmain's on-going commitment to the development of high-performance computing chips and is a part of its aim to help advance the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Bitmain's innovations enable anyone, anywhere to mine and benefit from cryptocurrencies. The BM1397, part of Bitmain's growing chip portfolio, is designed to bring a better mining experience and aims to set a new benchmark in ASIC chip technology.

The BM1397 chip will feature in new Antminer models the S17 and T17 that will be announced by Bitmain at a later date.

– ENDS –

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide—Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and start-ups.

Media Contact

International PR & Communications Department at Bitmain

Email: internationalcomms@bitmain.com

SOURCE Bitmain Technologies Limited