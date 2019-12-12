Bitmain strengthens global reach: names Bit5ive and Fastblock official distributors of Antminers in South America

"South America continues to be an important region for the cryptocurrency mining sector. Our collaboration with Fastblock and Bit5ive will help us to build on the relationships we have with the mining community on-the-ground and instill trust in the sales process of Antminers," said Irene Gao, Antminer Sales Director of NCSA.

Bit5ive , a Miami-based firm founded in 2013, that sells, hosts and supports the most advanced cryptocurrency hardware available on the market, will be distributing Antminers to over 30 countries in Latin, Central America and the Caribbean.

"The Bit5ive team looks forward to a close partnership with Bitmain. The official distributor license will help to strengthen the trust South American miners have in Antminer's sales process," said Robert D. Collazo Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of Bit5ive.

Fastblock, a Mining As A Service (MaaS) company that has been providing mining consulting services since 2014, will be the main distributor of Antminers in Brazil.

"We are excited to be bringing our blockchain knowledge from managing over 20 mining plants since 2014, to Antminer customers in the region. We are also able to guarantee the best prices and have a highly skilled team that can advise on the most cost-effective solutions for any mining project," said Bernardo Schucman, CEO and Co-Founder of Fastblock.

The two companies have been selected due to their capabilities in providing customers in those location further expertise and added solution services such as: Customer Clearance Service, Logistics Service, Mining Farm Hosting Services, Consultancy, and more.

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide—Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

SOURCE Bitmain

