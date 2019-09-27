Bitmain to launch the World Digital Mining Map this October

"The WDMM will help make cryptocurrency mining more sustainable in the long-run by connecting mining farms and hardware owners in a whole new way. It is part of our commitment to provide miners with on-going support throughout their hardware's lifetime and to support the sector's overall growth," said Matthew Wang, Director of Mining Farm of Bitmain.

Mining farm owners can apply to be listed on the WDMM during the WDMS. Applicants will need to provide details on their current mining farm setup and capacity to host other miners. In return, participants will be given personalised services from Bitmain which includes assistance with mining farm design, connections to foreign customers to host, and support with operations, purchasing and construction.

"Being listed on the WDMM helped me to find miners who want to host their rigs in my facility. Bitmain was able to connect me with the right customers to fill in the extra capacity I had. This is the support I needed to help me expand my facility at a faster pace," said Gregory Ohanessian, CMO of VC Mining.

"Tapping into Bitmain's assessment and support services via the WDMM helped me to optimise my facility. Their team suggested new ways to further the overall output from my Antminers while reducing downtime. This has made it cheaper to build my mining farm and made operations more cost-effective, driving overall profits," added Dmitrii Ushakov, CCO of Bitriver.

During the WDMS, Bitmain will also announce the winners of the Top 10 Mining Farms around the world. The summit will provide a workshop focused on mining farm data analysis, as well as discussions on the future of mining facilities. There will be opportunities for miners and mining farm owners to exchange ideas and explore partnership opportunities.

Voting for the Top 10 Mining Farms is still open

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide--Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

About the WDMS

World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) is the largest digital mining event of the year. It is a two-day cryptocurrency mining summit with a focus on delivering the latest industry insights, high-class networking, and knowledge exchange.

The agenda for the three-day WDMS summit features industry investment and innovation for the mining sector. Major thought leaders include Jihan Wu (Bitmain Co-Founder), Micree Zhan (Bitmain Co-Founder & Chairman), John Ge (Matrixport CEO) and Marco Streng (Genesis Mining CEO), and top brands will present at this year's summit.

Started in 2018, WDMS was the first and foremost meet up designed by Bitmain that brought global miners, entrepreneurs, and fellow enthusiasts together all in one place. This global mining summit showcased the leading minds and decision makers, which drove and pushed the crypto mining industry into the future. This year, WDMS is back to discuss ideas on the future of digital mining, blockchain, and more.

The full event agenda, guest list and ticket details for attendees

