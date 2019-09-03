Bitmark closes $3M series A led by HTC

TAIPEI, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmark Inc., the Digital Property Rights startup, announced it has completed a $3 million series A round of financing. HTC led the investment round with participation from existing and new investors Alibaba, WI Harper, and DCG. This investment will help the company expand its sales and marketing efforts.

The series A financing builds on a strong base for Bitmark which saw the launch of a music royalties system with KKBOX, Asia's largest music streaming service, and an expansion into health data. Bitmark partnered with UC Berkeley, H2, and Pfizer, demonstrating how digital property rights can enable better health studies and clinical trials.

"HTC's investments in blockchain technology are foundational to our strategy of placing power back in the hands of end users around the world," said Phil Chen, HTC's Decentralized Chief Officer. "Bitmark's system for digital property rights greatly expands the promise of blockchain technology by assigning unique ownership for digital assets of all types. It's an important step in growing the blockchain ecosystem and we look forward to their growth and success."

Bitmark globally secures digital property rights for any type of digital asset or data. Examples include personal data, cryptocurrencies, digital artworks, music rights, and more. These resources can exist in public blockchains or private computers.

Key features and benefits of Bitmark include:

Developer SDK for global, low-cost registration and transfer of digital properties

Open source, proof-of-work based public blockchain

Does not require a token for access

Live since 2016, with almost 1 million digital properties registered

"Digital property rights are the missing link that will allow the Internet to enable a far more inclusive economy," said Bitmark Inc. CEO Sean Moss-Pultz. "Having the strong financial support of our investors will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly."

About Bitmark

Bitmark is building the most valuable property system in the world. Data is the planet's most valuable resource, but individuals do not have rights to their digital assets or data. Bitmark secures digital property rights so that everyone can participate in the Internet Revolution.

SOURCE Bitmark