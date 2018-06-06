BitMart Exchange Now Listed on CoinMarketCap

"Being listed on CoinMarketCap means our platform is recognized as one of the top exchanges in the world. CoinMarketCap has very strict listing standards, and being listed as one of the top 100 exchanges 3 months after our launch signals that we have entered the conversation as a mainstream exchange. CoinMarketCap will act as a huge source of traffic for our website moving forward and it will encourage more projects to list on our exchange as well."

- Shelon Xia, Founder & CEO of BitMart



About CoinMarketCap:

Founded in 2013, CoinMarketCap is the leading website for tracking the capitalization of various cryptocurrencies. There are currently over 200 exchanges ranked on CoinMarketCap today, but they have not listed a new exchange for quite some time. Their website has a strong influence on the market and any new exchange that wishes to be listed must meet their strict listing requirements regarding platform security, quality, total registered users, number of trading pairs, and trading volume.



About BitMart:

BitMart is a premier digital asset trading platform with more than 400,000 users from over 160 countries. BitMart offers crypto-to-crypto trading for coins and utility tokens only. BitMart has a global team with extensive industry experience from all over the world including the United States, Russia, India, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. Since launching in March 2018, BitMart currently offers 20 trading pairs for BTC, ETH, USDT, XLM, EOS, VEN, OMG, MOBI, ABT, KAN, and BMX.



BitMart has also made significant advancements with U.S. regulators after registering as a money transmitter last month with broker-dealer registration also in the works. Once finalized, BitMart will be able to offer fiat trading as well. While fiat trading is the short-term goal of BiMart, their long-term goal is to become a top 10 exchange by trading volume in 2018 and to incorporate new features including futures contract trading, whole-network trading and decentralized trading by early 2019.



Currently, BitMart is hosting a "Millions of Cryptocandy Airdrop" and a "Vote for Your Coin – Round 2" Campaign on their website to reward users. Their new referral program is also announced to be coming soon this month.



