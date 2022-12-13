BitMart To List $CIX, Centurion Invest's Native Token

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will list Centurion Invest Token (CIX) on December 13, 2022, and the CIX/USDT trading pair will be available at 4:00 PM UTC.

Centurion Invest's CIEx platform is designed for simplicity and a user-friendly experience, accelerating the journey of global mass adoption into other Cryptocurrency emerging markets. Centurion Invest and its leadership team work closely with various regulatory authorities around the world. Centurion Invest has obtained the necessary licenses and approvals by building governance, policies and risk management processes, specialized legal risk analysts and internal audit controls.

All initiatives, tools and products adopted enable Centurion Invest towards building a unique ecosystem in order to provide a seamless secure user experience to its community and investors.

The Centurion Invest Token (CIX) is an ERC20 deflationary token and native to Centurion Invest which powers the overall CIEx ecosystem, with utilities and benefits across payments, financial services, loyalty rewards, referral bonuses, airdrops, high APY passive income staking, options, spot trading, margin trades, Visa crypto debit card, ETF, NFTs, and derivatives.

Pursuing a shared vision of creating economic freedom for every individual and all businesses, BitMart is pleased to add Centurion Invest Token (CIX) to their portfolio.

"I am delighted that $CIX will be officially listed on Bitmart on Tuesday December 13th, 2022. Bitmart is, by volume, one of the largest digital currency trading platforms, with over 9 Million users, ranking in the top 20 exchanges by CoinGecko. With this we will be extending $CIX to 9 Million new users to acquire and trade thus resulting in an increased demand surge for the token." said Ali Kassab, Chairman of Centurion Invest.

About Centurion Invest

Centurion Invest is currently Headquartered in Paris with operations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Southeast Asia and LATAM. At Centurion Invest, the core mission is to enable the mass adoption of Cryptocurrency & Blockchain. The key elements of the CI platform are CI Wallet, CI Exchange, CI eBanking, CIX Crypto Card, CI360, CI Academy, CI Staking, CI Launchpad, CI Earn, CI NFT, CI Pay, and coming soon CI Forex and CI Stocks.

Centurion has positioning itself through CI PAY as a Global Multi asset Solution provider for retailers in the blockchain space. Therefore, enabling and enhancing investors user experience across all forms of payments which is aligned with our vision to accelerate the transformation from money to digital and financial inclusion!

