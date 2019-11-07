BitMasterPro Announces its Official Online Cryptocurrency Courses

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29th BitMasterPro kicked off the pre-launch offering students a 3 day free trial to their Basics earn lessons. Learn the basic & pro foundations of cryptocurrency. Basic & Pro earn lessons teach how to analyze the crypto market, buy & sell, trade, and earn profits in a 40 minute interactive packed course. Finally, BitMasterPro's earn lessons also support over 15 languages captions and include comprehensive quizzes on each earn lessons.

WHAT IS BITMASTERPRO?

Bitmastepro.com is an online learning and teaching marketplace platform aimed at professional adults and students. We stand for the Education of the Open Financial System.

BitMasterPro Website Features:

Video earn lessons in HD

40m of class content on both (Basic & Pro earn lessons)

100% satisfaction guarantee

Multi-language caption 100% accuracy

Comprehensive quizzes

About BitMasterPro

BitMasterPro was Founded Oct. 18th 2018. BitMasterPro is a company providing cutting edge education at an affordable price to the global public. By becoming a part of the sustainable community for the open financial system of the world (Cryptocurrency), people everywhere can join the revolution harnessing the financial disruption into actualized opportunity. BitMasterPro's primary goal is to drive the adoption of buying and selling cryptocurrency profitably as a means to establishing a financial paradigm shift for anyone in the world through affordable, understandable and accessible education. BitMasterPro intends revolutionize the way the world perceives, engages and profits by Cryptocurrency. BitMasterPro's mission is to educate and empower people everywhere to buy and sell Cryptocurrencies easily, safely and profitably Alberto Ramirez, blockchain expert and CEO of BitMasterPro, observed this in his own trading journey making him passionate about empowering people to embrace the disruption that has occurred of which many people are unaware. He believes fully in experiential learning that matters. Learning must equate return on investment. This belief has acted as the foundation to build quality, real-world education that is results driven.

"Today is all about data, deep learning, and investing in digital assets" – Alberto Ramirez. CEO of BitMasterPro

For more information, please visit www.bitmasterpro.com or follow BitMasterPro on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

