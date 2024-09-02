Bitmo Lab announces GameBaby, the first 2-in-1 protective case for iPhone 15 & 16 Pro Max transforming into a d-pad controller

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmo Lab , a new technology brand formed by JSAUX and SSPAI, a group of Chinese science and technology media, announces the release of the GameBaby , a new case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max with a unique feature that allows users to play retro games on their phone using a physical interface. The presale for the GameBaby will begin on September 2nd at a super early bird price of $19.99 for the first 1,000 units, and the early bird price of $24.99 for the regular pre-sale price. After the launch, the GameBaby will retail for $39.99.

GameBaby

ABOUT THE GAMEBABY IPHONE 15 & 16 PRO MAX SERIES CASE

The GameBaby is an iPhone 15 Pro Max & iPhone 16 Pro Max case with an added feature. In addition to providing protection for your phone, the lower part of the case also serves as a game controller. You can detach it from the back of your phone and place it on the front in order to play retro games with a physical interface similar to those of the controllers of 16-bit consoles from the early 90s. After finishing your game, you can reattach the GameBaby to its original position, protecting your iPhone and allowing you to enjoy its fullscreen.

Bitmo Lab remind players they must own the games they use, as the company does not endorse piracy.

ABOUT BITMO LAB

At Bitmo Lab, we champion the notion that technology should be both practical and playful. Our passion lies in crafting tech gadgets that transcend mere utility to become captivating playthings inviting adventure. Our mission is to reignite the spark of delight in technology. Bitmo Lab's first product, the BANG!Case, added a new action button to the iPhone 15 series, expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved with your phone.

