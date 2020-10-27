Bitmovin First Cloud-based Encoder to Integrate Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmovin (www.bitmovin.com), a world leader in online video technology, today announced the integration of Dolby Atmos, the next generation of surround sound technology, to its Bitmovin Video Encoding, making it the first and only platform in the cloud to offer Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Earlier this year, Bitmovin announced the integration of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) 4K video, which together with Dolby Atmos, will enable OTT streaming services to innovate and deliver an immersive at home viewing and sound experience.

Increased Demand for Viewing Innovation

As consumers continue to digest increasing amounts of video content at home, artists, content creators, and developers alike must innovate to stay competitive. Dolby Atmos immerses the viewer in the storytelling experience through surround sound technology and is quickly becoming the preferred method of audio mixing. According to the latest annual Bitmovin Developer Report , 4 out of 10 developers are already planning to implement Dolby Atmos in the next few months.

Today, consumers can experience Atmos on over 2,800 movies, TV shows and games including popular titles such as A Quiet Place and The Mandalorian. But Atmos isn't just reserved for the US or Hollywood, Atmos is gaining worldwide adoption and transcends from film and TV to sports, video games and music. The adoption of Atmos is also compounded by the democratization of hardware that's capable of delivering the Atmos experience to any TV, smart speaker, mobile device, PC and streaming service.

Ensure Quality Audio, Reduce Time to Market

Integrating Dolby Atmos to the Bitmovin Video Encoder ensures streaming services can produce content for at home viewing while abiding by Dolby's highest quality standards. Development teams can simply feed object based Atmos files to the encoder with the confidence that their files are Dolby certified and usable for streaming. No additional setup or integration is needed. This enables streaming services to quickly implement Dolby Atmos without worrying about the certification process so they can market their assets faster.

Reduce Cost

To ensure the new gained quality reaches the viewer, there is an increase in the amount of data that must be transferred between the streaming service and end viewer. To address this issue, Bitmovin offers advanced technologies like per-title and three-pass to guarantee that the streaming service is providing the lowest possible bitrate on their assets. These features also ensure delivery despite bandwidth restrictions. Since Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are both fully integrated in the Bitmovin workflow, customers can take advantage of all features and technologies.

"Our latest Dolby implementation enables OTT streaming services to stay competitive among an ever-evolving industry," said Stefan Lederer, CEO of Bitmovin. "We're thrilled to be the first cloud-based encoder to offer Dolby Vision and now Dolby Atmos to help our customers and streaming services elevate the at home viewing experience, market content faster and reduce cost."

About Bitmovin

Bitmovin is a leading provider of video infrastructure for digital media companies around the world. The company has been at the forefront of all major developments in digital video - from building the world's first commercial adaptive streaming player to deploying the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud provider. Bitmovin works with media companies across the globe to build innovative video products. To find out more, please visit www.bitmovin.com.

