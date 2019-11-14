BitMovio Launches Capital Raise on Netcapital Funding Portal

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help achieve its mission to democratize the entertainment content distribution and financing model, BitMovio, Inc. is raising growth capital through an offering launching today on Netcapital (https://netcapital.com/companies/bitmovio). The offering is primarily directed at the general public worldwide under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Crowdfunding rules adopted under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.

Featuring a freemium revenue model, BitMovio is a blockchain-enabled, gamified video entertainment platform built for the Fortnite generation. "We feel strongly that democratizing investment in early-stage companies is consistent with our core values as it allows anyone to invest in BitMovio and become brand ambassadors to help grow our community and advocate for our mission," said Simon Zhu, CEO and Cofounder of BitMovio.

BitMovio was established in the summer of 2018 out of the Play Labs @ MIT accelerator. The company has assembled a world-class team with decades of experience in technology, media, software, blockchain, gaming, eSports, and content streaming and licensing. The collective team resume includes Oscar-winning filmmakers and experienced senior executives from companies including Netflix, Amazon/Twitch, Facebook, Coinbase, Endemol Shine Group, NBC Universal, CBS, and more.

"Beyond subscription (SVOD) and advertising-supported (AVOD) video streaming services, we believe a 3rd lane will emerge - Freemium Video Streaming. This will be a massive opportunity - perhaps even larger than SVOD and AVOD combined - to introduce proven, highly-profitable gamification techniques of the kind perfected by Epic Games in Fortnite into video streaming," said Jerry Kowal, Chief Content Officer and Cofounder of BitMovio.

Featured in VentureBeat, Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Streaming Media, Bitcoinist.com, Blockchain News and dozens other publications, BitMovio launched its open-beta product in web, iOS and Android in the first half of 2019, and have onboarded 7,000+ hours of content from partners such as World Poker Tour, Endemol Shine Group, Gunpowder & Sky, Diagonal View (digital video arm of Sky Limited, a subsidiary of Comcast), The Young Turks, etc., and from many top individual creators on YouTube working in the eSports and paranormal genres in particular.

To learn more about BitMovio, Inc. visit Netcapital's online portal.

