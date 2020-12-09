BitNinja Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

In 2020 BIG recognized 38 companies, services, and executives that offer unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies, just to name a few of this year's winners: Rancher Labs, NetApp, Red Hat, Stack Overflow, and BitNinja. What a list!

"When I read the list of the winners, and I saw BitNinja among those prestigious names, I was very proud of my team. It is a great milestone for us and a precious certification from cybersecurity experts that we belong to the top companies in the cybersecurity market." Said George Egri, the founder, and CEO of BitNinja. "2020 was extremely challenging, but we can close it with satisfaction. In September, we successfully raised the Series A fund, and this award puts the icing on the cake."

About BitNinja

The Ninjas have one common goal: making the internet a safer place. In November 2019, BitNinja raised the seed investment, which was a milestone in the company's history. They started 2020 with less than 20 employees, and they will finish the year with more than 45 ninjas. In September 2020, BitNinja successfully raised the Series A investment, and by now, ServerProtection defends more than 20,000 servers worldwide. And the growth doesn't stop! Nothing proves this better than they will introduce two new products in the upcoming weeks, so… Stay tuned!

The secret of the Ninjas

BitNinja provides a full-stack, autopilot protection for hosting providers against WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal infections. ServerProtection blocks server attacks at any threat level and makes the troubleshooting of all security incidents easier via a self-service console. The crowdsourcing method and the innovations, such as the Source Code Structure Analysis, make the system efficient and unique in the cybersecurity market. They have just introduced their URL Captcha feature that can defend your servers against unpatched Zero-day vulnerabilities.

