Bitpanda Joins Global Dollar Network, Bringing MiCA-Compliant USDG to European Markets

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Dollar Network (GDN) today announced that Bitpanda, one of Europe's leading digital asset platforms, will launch USDG trading markets as well as deposits and withdrawals on February 5, 2026. This partnership enables millions of European investors and businesses to access trusted, compliant digital dollars.

Global Dollar (USDG) will be available for trading on Bitpanda's platform, offering users access to a stablecoin that meets the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework. As USDG is issued under the supervision of Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), it provides European users with a transparent, trusted digital dollar issuance option that complies with the EU's stringent consumer protection and regulatory standards.

GDN is a more open, enterprise-grade digital dollar ecosystem fueling real-world financial use cases of stablecoins by rewarding network partners for their contributions to growing the network. Partners can earn rewards by minting, utilizing or accepting USDG.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bitpanda to GDN so that they can economically benefit while also offering their European users the safest, most trusted digital dollar," said Linnea Perelli-Minetti, Global Dollar Network. "This also represents our commitment to providing compliant, accessible digital dollar solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards. Bitpanda's reputation for security and user experience makes them an ideal partner as we expand USDG's presence in European markets."

Bitpanda users will be able to access USDG through the platform's existing interface, with the ability to trade, hold and transfer the stablecoin alongside other digital assets. The integration leverages Bitpanda's robust infrastructure to provide seamless access to USDG's benefits, including fast settlement times, transparent reserve backing and regulatory compliance. This adoption underscores global demand for a trusted dollar-backed stablecoin that combines equitable economics under clear regulatory authority across geographies. USDG is one of the few stablecoins that has achieved scale and deep liquidity while maintaining strict standards of transparency.

"Adding USDG to our platform allows us to offer our users a MiCA-compliant stablecoin option that meets the regulatory expectations of European markets," said Dominik Beier, Chief Commercial Officer at Bitpanda. "As the regulatory landscape evolves, we're committed to providing our users with digital assets that combine innovation with compliance and USDG represents exactly that standard."

Today's launch will make USDG available to Bitpanda's millions of users across Europe, providing them with a regulated on-ramp to digital dollar usage for payments, savings and trading.

About Global Dollar Network

Global Dollar Network is the world's fastest-growing stablecoin network with unmatched economic upside. Powered by Global Dollar (USDG), a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore and Paxos Issuance Europe, Global Dollar Network offers a transparent and equitable economic model that rewards partners for their contributions. Global Dollar Network partners include industry leaders such as Anchorage Digital, Bullish, Kraken, Nuvei, OKX, Paxos, Robinhood, Worldpay and more.

About USDG in the EU

Paxos issues USDG in the EU through Paxos Issuance Europe OY ("PIE"). USDG is fully redeemable from Paxos on a one-to-one basis for U.S. dollars. All USDG token holders in the EU have a right of redemption against PIE at any time and at par value for USDG. Further information is available at paxos.com/eu, and the EU USDG White Paper is available at www.paxos.com/terms-and-conditions/usdg-eu-whitepaper.

Contact information:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +358 4549 00 361

Note: USDG is available on Solana, Ink, X Layer and Ethereum.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda is a leading European broker for crypto and other digital assets. With a selection of more than 650 crypto-assets, nine indices, four precious metals and more than 10,000 stocks, exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded commodities, Bitpanda offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. With more than 7 million registered users and several blue-chip institutional partners, Bitpanda has earned a strong reputation for trust. This is supported by Bitpanda's commitment to high regulatory and security standards, with Bitpanda holding regulatory licenses enabling it to offer services across the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom. In addition to Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Bucharest, Dubai, London, Malta, Milan, and Zurich.

Media Contact: Becky Colliau, [email protected]

SOURCE Global Dollar Network