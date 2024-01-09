BitPay Adds Support for Over 100 New Cryptocurrencies

BitPay customers enjoy a more seamless crypto payment experience, along with the ability to pay with a diverse range of newly supported coins and tokens in the BitPay app, online, and in-person through new updates

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BitPay , the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced an updated payment experience for crypto customers, which will begin rolling out this week, including support for dozens of new cryptocurrencies.

Customers making crypto payments via the BitPay platform will now have to ability to pay with community-driven assets like Uniswap (UNI), Binance Coin (BNB), Chainlink (LINK), Cronos (CRO), VERSE (VERSE), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and dozens more. These tokens add to BitPay's already long list of supported cryptocurrencies customers can use to pay for everyday essentials and high-ticket items.

The BitPay invoicing system has also been revamped with new features for a smoother, more seamless payment experience:

Simplified payment UI: A new invoice design makes the payment process more intuitive.

A new invoice design makes the payment process more intuitive. WalletConnect 2.0: Connect web3 wallets to any BitPay invoice.

Connect web3 wallets to any BitPay invoice. Asset and balance detection: Invoice UI will automatically display the assets and balances held within a customer's wallet, making it easier to choose the best payment methods.

Invoice UI will automatically display the assets and balances held within a customer's wallet, making it easier to choose the best payment methods. Dark mode: Customer invoices will match their system display settings.

Customer invoices will match their system display settings. Pay invoices from the BitPay app: When using the BitPay Wallet app to make payments, invoices can be sent to the customer's device to finalize a transaction.

"BitPay is committed to making crypto payments easy and accessible for all," said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair. "These updates and all of the newly supported assets mark an invitation to crypto customers: pay for what you need and splurge on what you want."

Customers can use a variety of BitPay's crypto payment solutions to spend their preferred assets.

Pay directly from your wallet: Top merchants like Newegg, Jomashop, PacSun, Gucci, Ralph Lauren , and AMC Theatres accept payments either online, in-person, or both. BitPay processes payments from practically any wallet, giving customers flexibility to use their preferred wallet. A curated list of crypto merchants can be found in BitPay's Merchant Directory ( https://bitpay.com/directory ).

Pay bills with crypto : Using crypto to pay off credit card bills, car payments, loans, mortgages, and other debts is now a reality. BitPay Bill Pay is available online at BitPay.com and in the BitPay Wallet app. No bank accounts or offramping is necessary - BitPay connects your wallet to your accounts and makes payments in an instant ( https://bitpay.com/bill-pay/ )

Buy gift cards with crypto : Even if a preferred brand or retailer doesn't directly accept cryptocurrency payments, customers can buy gift cards for 250+ top brands and stores via the BitPay app or BitPay Chrome extension. Use the gift cards immediately, save for later, or give them as gifts. A full list of available gift cards can be found on the BitPay website ( https://bitpay.com/gift-cards/ ).

For more information on BitPay's crypto payment solutions, visit bitpay.com.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

