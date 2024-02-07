BitRail (PayGenius) and Payment Lock Partner to Market Branded Digital Payments and Loyalty Program to over 300k+ Merchants

News provided by

BitRail

07 Feb, 2024, 15:23 ET

WILTON, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BitRail, a fintech company whose "PayGenius" white label platform allows merchants to offer their own turn-key branded digital payments, wallets and loyalty, announced today a partnership with Payment Lock, a custom payment solutions provider with access to over 300K merchants.

PayGenius is independent of legacy, expensive credit card systems, so it often saves merchants up to 3% per transaction.

Continue Reading
Jeff Siegel, CEO, BitRail
Jeff Siegel, CEO, BitRail

The PayGenius platform includes technology, licensing, security, compliance and loyalty to drive usage of the payments.

The merchant's branded payment lives next to more expensive, traditional options in a digital checkout. In addition to saving the merchant money, PayGenius branded digital payments improve branding and capture first party data for merchants.

These payments also provide seamless tie-ins to the PayGenius loyalty platform, or the merchant's existing loyalty programs. The PayGenius loyalty platform drives usage of branded payments by offering consumers over 1.3 million places to save, including hotels, rental cars, airlines, retailers, restaurants and cash back options.

PaymentLOCK currently offers payment solutions to over 300,000 merchants. The partnership with PaymentLOCK can accelerate the PayGenius growth beyond the 1.5 million existing users who are currently registered for the platform.

"Working with PaymentLOCK and their 300,000 merchants will help scale our PayGenius platform", said Jeff Siegel, President and CEO of BitRail. "We've proven the platform with 1.2m existing registered users, now it's time to accelerate our scale. Creating brand-owned digital payments is a challenge for merchants by themselves due to compliance, licenses, security and a host of other issues. PayGenius has done all the heavy lifting so that merchants can focus on their business."

"We are thrilled to take the PayGenius branded digital payment platform to our merchants," says Ryan Smith, Principal at PaymentLOCK. "PayGenius branded digital payments are in line with our solutions built around the customer experience with all the security, compliance and risk mitigation every business needs."

ABOUT BITRAIL:

BitRail is a fintech and service provider that helps partners create and manage their own regulated, digital payments. Our platform includes technology, licensing and compliance to help companies launch safe, branded, regulated, digital currencies and wallets.

ABOUT PaymentLOCK Inc: 

PaymentLOCK is an Enterprise Security Software-as-a-Service Company. Engineering In-Store and On-Line secure payment solutions that help companies manage payments in real time while removing the risk associated to sensitive payment and customer information.

SOURCE BitRail

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.