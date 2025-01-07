BitRaser Earns Excellent NPS of 70.4% in 2024 Customer Survey

BitRaser proudly announces achieving a 'World Class" Net Promoter Score (NPS), reaffirming its steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and success.

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitRaser, the global leader in data erasure & diagnostics solutions, proudly announces achieving a Net Promoter Score (NPS®) of 70.4%. This milestone showcases the company's commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and addressing the evolving needs of its global customers for data erasure solutions.

BitRaser's success is built on its unmatched technical support, providing fast resolutions to both simple and complex customer queries. With on-demand access to expert assistance via email, chat, phone, and self-help resources, BitRaser solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner in data erasure.

The company's approach is built on understanding the diverse data wiping requirements of its clientele. Whether serving large IT asset disposition companies, MSPs offering data erasure as a service, or organizations focusing on compliance and risk mitigation, BitRaser delivers tailored solutions to meet the specific needs without any additional charges.

"Our NPS growth from 60% in 2023 to 70.4% in January 2025 today reflects our commitment to excellence. By offering regular product updates, reliable support and a secure cloud portal for erasure reports at no extra cost, we ensure every interaction with our customer adds value. BitRaser remains focused on exceeding customer expectations through continuous enhancements to our data erasure solutions and support," said Sunil Chandna, CEO BitRaser.

In today's fast-changing technological landscape, BitRaser's robust and efficient solutions deliver secure, regulatory-compliant data erasure, empowering clients to address data security challenges while promoting device recycling and reuse for a sustainable, circular economy.

BitRaser is a data erasure & diagnostics software from Stellar, a globally recognized data care expert since 1993. BitRaser adheres to international erasure guidelines like NIST 800-88. The software generates tamper-proof reports and certificates that are available through the cloud portal. These reports act as verifiable audit trails, facilitating compliance with GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, SOX, HIPAA, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS.

Stellar, the innovator of BitRaser, is renowned for its comprehensive solutions in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair. With over 30 years of experience, Stellar has earned the trust of over 3 million customers and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, solidifying its leadership in the data care industry.

