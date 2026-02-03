BitRaser Supports Microsoft® Autopilot & Apple® MDM Detection for Secure, Compliant Device Decommissioning

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitRaser, a global leader in certified data erasure and diagnostics software, today announced Microsoft Autopilot and Apple Mobile Device Management (MDM) detection capabilities. This functionality enables organizations & service providers to identify devices still enrolled in IT asset management platforms before decommissioning & data erasure.

As organizations accelerate device refresh cycles and support remote workforces, IT teams face growing complexity in ensuring devices are fully unenrolled from Microsoft Autopilot and MDM platforms before reuse, resale, or disposal. Devices unidentified early may remain tenant-locked, re-sync configurations, or receive management policies even after being wiped, limiting their readiness for redeployment or resale.

BitRaser integrates Autopilot and MDM detection into its data erasure software and offers it as a standalone application, enabling organizations to identify enrolled devices before erasure. This pre-erasure visibility helps reduce compliance risk, minimize post-wipe lock-in, and eliminate costly downstream rework.

Modern device decommissioning requires more than just data erasure," said Sunil Chandna, CEO of BitRaser. "When devices are released into the secondary market with active MDM enrollment, they become tenant-locked leading to costly returns and assets that cannot be reused. Organizations need upfront visibility into MDM status before data wiping. BitRaser provides that insight early in the process, helping reduce downstream losses and support compliance with standards such as ISO 27001."

Key Capabilities

Microsoft® Autopilot Detection

Identifies whether Windows-based laptops are registered with Microsoft Autopilot prior to erasure, helping organizations address tenant ownership before devices exit their environment.

Detects active MDM enrollment on supported Mac devices, enabling teams to verify that management profiles are removed before data sanitization.

Helps reduce operational delays, avoid post-wipe re-configuration issues, and improve asset recovery outcomes by flagging managed devices early in the workflow.

These capabilities are particularly valuable for device refresh programs, employee offboarding, ITAD processing, and secondary market resale, where undiscovered Autopilot or MDM enrollment can reduce asset value and create device reuse challenges.

Availability

Microsoft Autopilot and Apple MDM detection capabilities are available immediately within the BitRaser Driver Eraser application and BitRaser Autopilot Detection app.

About BitRaser

BitRaser is software from Stellar®. The BitRaser portfolio includes professional tools for data erasure, hardware diagnostics, and erasure verification. BitRaser is certified by ADISA, NIST, Common Criteria, NYCE and STQC. It enables organizations to securely sanitize IT assets, verify erasure, and support device reuse across the asset lifecycle. BitRaser permanently removes data from HDDs, SSDs, PCs, laptops, Mac® devices, servers, and mobile devices, and generates tamper-proof erasure certificates to support audit and compliance requirements. For more information, visit www.bitraser.com.

