BITREAL Capital is Officially Granted Registration for First Fund Investing in Real Estate and Cryptocurrencies

MUNICH, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BITREAL Capital GmbH, headquartered in Munich, was granted marketing authorization and registration by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), Bonn, on March 29, 2018 for the BITREAL Real Estate Blockchain Opportunities Fund 1 GmbH & Co. KG (BREBCO 1). Set up as a Spezial AIF, BREBCO1 is designed for an equity volume of 40 million Euros.

Following intensive legal, regulatory and tax preparation, BITREAL Capital's marketing authorization for BREBCO1 has been a much-noticed and important step in enabling professional, officially registered investments in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology-based coins and tokens. Semi-professional investors, starting from a minimum EUR 500,000 investment volume, and professional investors can now invest into the fund.

The strategy of BREBCO1 aims to invest in blockchain technologies through established tokens, coins and virtual currencies (cryptocurrencies) as well as AA core commercial real estate, partly financed by bank loans, in the top 10 economic regions in Germany with a low-risk structure but high return potential. The strategy expects a return of 15 percent per annum, given a seven-year fund lifetime.

A unique element of the fund series is the possibility to make deposits into the fund via Euro or directly via cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Holders of cryptocurrencies, coins or tokens, by investing in BREBCO1 fund, get an effective hedge for existing profits. At the end of the term, Euro investors also have the opportunity to choose whether they want to receive the repayments and profits in Euro or alternatively in virtual currencies, coins or tokens.

Boris Hardi, Managing Partner of BITREAL Capital GmbH explains: "Since summer of last year, questions of family offices and high net worth individuals as to how or in which virtual currencies, coins and tokens can be sensibly invested in or how to take part in the blockchain technology market potential without the high volatility and risk of total loss were raised. Our answer is the BREBCO 1 fund, which is now officially registered in Germany by the BaFin."

BITREAL Capital GmbH is a fund initiator and innovator in the area of Special AIFs, founded 2017 in Munich. The management of BITREAL Capital has unique know-how in order to combine German core commercial real estate investments, investments in renewable energies, e-mobility and hotels with blockchain technologies, to invest in cryptocurrencies and to manage and custody them safely. The first BaFin-registered fund for semi-professional investors, BREBCO1, combines core commercial real estate with a blockchain technology-based token/coin share and thus opens BaFin-registered access to Bitcoin, Ether and Co. By including a stable real estate position, the fund offers strict risk reduction and high return potential. Through close cooperation with regulatory authorities and leading business and tax law firms, a professional and institutional entry into this asset class is now possible both through investments in Euro or directly via cryptocurrencies.

