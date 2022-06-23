Bitreel Powers Industry-First Virtual Design Center for Ethan Allen

Bitreel, a pioneer in creating e-commerce metaverse stores, partners with Ethan Allen to create a 3D virtual shopping experience.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitreel announced today its cutting-edge platform is powering the industry-first Ethan Allen Virtual Design Center, where Ethan Allen clients can shop with designers or friends and family to buy the best products for them.

Visit the Ethan Allen Virtual Design Center

"Bitreel's mission is to transform e-commerce from its current flat 2D experience to an immersive 3D experience and drive sales and user engagement. Our platform allows retailers, both large and small, to make the transition to 3D and deliver physical store-like experiences to its shoppers quickly and easily. We are excited to introduce this transformative shopping experience to consumers through our partnership with Ethan Allen," said Cosmo Kramer, CEO of Bitreel.

The Bitreel powered virtual store is accessible via a web browser on any device. Shoppers can:

- Explore and discover with store associates for a personalized experience, or with friends and family for a social and fun experience.

- Spatially browse through virtual spaces that render details such as reflections, lighting, and shadows, to convey a sense of realism.

- Tap/click on products to view fine craftsmanship in every detail. Then take a

product into their own physical space to visualize its look and fit, using augmented reality, as well as customize the product to make it their own.

- "Teleport" between the brand's collection of virtual stores.

Bitreel works with brands across the globe to create branded virtual shopping experiences delivering higher online conversion rates. Bitreel's platform allows brands to easily and quickly create large virtual stores with thousands of products in an ROI positive manner.

ABOUT BITREEL

Bitreel helps retailers increase conversion rates online by transitioning from 2D e-commerce to 3D e-commerce. Retailers can create highly engaging metaverse stores with interactive visual appeal, and realism, along with human-assisted shopping to drive confidence in online purchases. Bitreel's proprietary technology streams ultra-high-definition 3D scenes to a web browser on any device, to truly create an immersive and "wow" experience. With automated solutions for 3D modeling, Bitreel's solution is scalable and cost-effective. For more information, visit www.bitreel.com or contact us at [email protected].

# # #

SOURCE Bitreel