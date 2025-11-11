Bitscopic appoints Kelly Echevarria, Pharm.D., BCIDP to advance VA antimicrobial stewardship with PraediAlert

After 25+ years in VA infectious diseases and national leadership, Echevarria joins Bitscopic to help VAMCs strengthen antimicrobial stewardship programs (ASP) with PraediAlert.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitscopic today announced the appointment of Kelly L. Echevarria, Pharm.D., BCIDP as National Program Expert for Clinical Stewardship Solutions for PraediAlert, the company's clinical surveillance and antimicrobial stewardship platform. Echevarria will support VA Medical Centers in operationalizing reliable antimicrobial stewardship workflows. She will also partner with Bitscopic's product teams to translate frontline needs into improvements that reduce burden and help clinicians act sooner for Veterans.

Echevarria is a Veteran and a board-certified infectious diseases pharmacist who served as National Clinical Pharmacy Program Manager for Infectious Diseases and Vaccines at the VA Pharmacy Benefits Management office from 2017 to 2025, co-led the National VA Antimicrobial Stewardship Task Force (ASTF) supporting programs across more than 150 facilities, and helped build national tools and guidance for ASP staffing, antibiotic use analytics, and education. She previously spent 17 years as an Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System and trained the next generation of ID pharmacists as a PGY-2 residency director and preceptor.

"Kelly's track record inside the VA is unmatched. Her national leadership in antimicrobial stewardship initiatives will help our VAMC partners optimize robust tools that allow them to move faster with confidence," said Payam Etminani, CEO and Co-founder of Bitscopic. "PraediAlert's real-time insights and automation, guided by Kelly's expertise, will support consistent, high-reliability stewardship across facilities while reducing the burden on clinicians."

"I am honored to continue supporting the mission of caring for Veterans by partnering with VA teams who safeguard them from adverse events and optimize antimicrobial use," said Kelly Echevarria, Pharm.D., BCIDP. "My priorities are to help VAMCs operationalize optimal antimicrobial stewardship workflows, standardize the metrics that matter, and turn data into timely therapy decisions with PraediAlert. I believe that by working with front-line clinicians and program leaders, we can broaden pharmacy surveillance to strengthen outcomes in other areas of care."

Bitscopic is launching the PraediAlert Roundtable for VA Clinical Stewardship, a forum for clinicians and program leaders to share practical playbooks, discuss real workflows, and engage with Echevarria and other PraediAlert infectious diseases and pharmacy SMEs. The Roundtable will meet quarterly, with an ongoing discussion space between sessions. Invitations will be shared across VAMCs through established program channels. The first session is planned for December 2025.

About PraediAlert

PraediAlert equips VA stewardship and infection prevention teams with real-time surveillance, alerts, and guided workflows. The platform unifies clinical, pharmacy, and microbiology data to support timely therapy decisions, reduce unwarranted variation, and strengthen Veteran safety. PraediAlert scales across VAMCs with interoperable data flows, role-based access, audit trails, and program metrics leaders can trust. Learn more: https://bitscopic.com/solutions/praedialert/

About Bitscopic

Bitscopic is a healthcare technology company delivering decision-ready data to support clinical, operational, and research excellence. Our interoperable solutions help health systems turn complex data into clear, actionable insights that improve outcomes and accelerate innovation. With a decade of experience in federal and commercial health, we're trusted by the people making the most important decisions in healthcare. Learn more: https://www.bitscopic.com

SOURCE Bitscopic