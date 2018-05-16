BitSight to Move Global Headquarters to Boston's Back Bay

"The Metro Boston region is widely recognized as a hub for driving technology innovation and producing top technology talent," said Tom Turner, President and CEO of BitSight. "We're excited to move deeper into the Boston tech community, contribute to its innovative spirit and provide our employees with an exceptional work experience. The location of the property and the area's surrounding amenities will not only help us retain and attract top local talent, but will encourage collaboration between employees, customers and partners, furthering our leadership position."

BitSight pioneered the security ratings market in 2011, as the first company to offer a security ratings product. Organizations worldwide use BitSight's proven Security Ratings technology on a daily basis to make integral risk and business decisions. With over 1,000 customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the most widely used Security Ratings Service.

The new headquarters will elevate BitSight's presence in Boston. BitSight will occupy a two-floor, 48,000 square-foot space in Back Bay's Prudential Center complex at 111 Huntington Avenue owned by Boston Properties, doubling the company's current office space in Cambridge, which was expanded earlier this year.

"We're thrilled to welcome BitSight to 111 Huntington at Prudential Center," stated Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President, Boston Region, for Boston Properties. "In moving to the heart of the Back Bay's growing tech community, BitSight's employees, customers and partners will have easy access to transportation, unique restaurants, a dynamic environment and the best of Boston's cultural offerings."

BitSight was represented by Ron Friedman and Eric Smith of CBRE/New England throughout the transaction; Robert Caulfield and Sherry Niazmand of Visnick & Caulfield are leading the architecture and interior design efforts for the new space; Boston Properties is the landlord for 111 Huntington Avenue; Nicole Riley of Goodwin served as external counsel for the company.

"We greatly appreciate the work of our partners at Boston Properties, Visnick and Caulfield and CBRE/New England for assisting us in finding an outstanding location for our continued growth and success," said Brian Cohen, CFO of BitSight.

About BitSight

Founded in 2011, BitSight transforms how organizations manage information security risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help manage third party risk, underwrite cyber insurance policies, benchmark performance, conduct M&A due diligence and assess aggregate risk. Organizations worldwide, including seven of the top 10 cyber insurers, 20% of Fortune 500 companies, and 3 of the top 5 investment banks use BitSight's proven Security Ratings technology on a daily basis to make integral risk and business decisions. With over 1,000 customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the most widely used Security Ratings Service. For more information, please visit www.bitsighttech.com, read our blog or follow@BitSight on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitsight-to-move-global-headquarters-to-bostons-back-bay-300649201.html

SOURCE BitSight Technologies

Related Links

http://www.bitsighttech.com

