Bitso Business Becomes Latin America's First Stablecoin Payments Platform to Surpass $80 Billion in Annual TPV

- The value exceeds the GDP of more than 100 countries and is comparable to every adult in the U.S. making a $250 purchase through the Bitso Business platform.

- Payment flows in Mexico exceed $15 billion, cementing Bitso Business as a key infrastructure provider for global companies operating in the country.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitso Business — B2B arm of Bitso, Latin America's leading digital financial services company — announced record 2025 results, becoming the only financial technology and stablecoin-payments company in the region on track to process $82 billion in annualized total payment volume (TPV)[1]. The figure is equivalent to the GDP of more than 100 countries and highlights the accelerating adoption of stablecoin-powered payment rails by global enterprises seeking faster, transparent, and cost-efficient financial infrastructure across LatAm.

A second major highlight was the company's scale in real-time payments in Mexico. Bitso Business' rails enabled transactions that reached $15.6 billion in annualized volume, being one of the most important enablers of local payouts and pay-ins in Mexico.

Bitso Business provides to companies based in Mexico, US and several countries direct access to Mexico's 24/7 instant payment system. This integration eliminates intermediaries, reduces operational frictions, and delivers instant confirmation, minimal costs, multi-language support, and enterprise-grade reliability—essential capabilities for businesses running high-frequency transaction models such as global marketplaces, remittance providers, creator-economy platforms, fintechs, and digital commerce companies expanding in LatAm.

"Surpassing the $80 billion mark is a signal that the global financial system is undergoing a structural shift toward stablecoin-based infrastructure," said Felipe Vallejo, Bitso Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. Companies need faster and cheaper rails across borders and within countries. Our real time domestic payment capabilities combined with our leadership in digital payments give global businesses a single platform to move money with unprecedented efficiency."

The results reflect rising demand from enterprises seeking alternatives to slow legacy cross-border systems and fragmented local banking infrastructure. Bitso Business has supported more than 1,900 institutional clients across the U.S., LatAm, and Europe with:

Stablecoin rails for FX and treasury solutions: Eliminating the complexity and high costs of traditional FX and enabling instant exchanges between Mexican Pesos, Dollars, and Euros at highly competitive prices.





rails for FX and treasury solutions: Eliminating the complexity and high costs of traditional FX and enabling instant exchanges between Mexican Pesos, Dollars, and Euros at highly competitive prices. Local payment connectivity with regulatory engagement: Enabling instant payouts and pay-ins in Mexican pesos, facilitating payments in the US through Wire and in Europe through SEPA.





Operational reliability with API infrastructure for real-time settlements and liquidity capabilities to support large-scale TPV.

"LatAm is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for stablecoin-based financial infrastructure," added Imran Ahmad, Bitso COO. "Our results consolidate Bitso Business' as a key payments hub connecting global businesses to the region's real-time financial networks."

About Bitso

Bitso is Latin America's leading digital financial services company. Bitso Business, its B2B segment, provides infrastructure for domestic and international payments that enable global companies to pay and get paid instantly in local currencies, efficiently and transparently.

