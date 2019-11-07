Bitsonar: Nomad Family Presents the Theory of Eight Flags

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most significant event of the global digital nomad community took place in Berlin, Germany, on the 26th of September 2019.

The Nomad Family is an international association of open-minded and independent people. It is based on the Theory of Eight Flags representing 8 core requirements to live efficiently. The objective of the Nomad Family is to spread the word about the concept and assist members in living their best lives.

This September, the association held a networking and skill-sharing event in Berlin. 130 participants, including 8 speakers, came from Europe, South and Central Africa. The Nomad Family also invited Bitsonar as the main business partner represented by our CEO Marius Ziubka and advisor Pavel Lerner. They talked about financial opportunities and ways to succeed in the digital world. The Nomad Family is cooperating with Bitsonar to facilitate obtaining the 7th Flag.

Industry-leading managers, businessmen, and prominent members of the community joined the event. Entrepreneur Jane Robbertson shared her experience, and Brand Ambassador Chikezie Amanoh explained how the Nomad Family became a global network of digital nomads.

The theory of 8 flags is the cornerstone of the movement, with the list of goals enabling the life without limits. To get all 8 Flags, you need to optimize 8 aspects of your life:

Citizenship Residency Business Assets and Banking Home country Information Security Digital money Consciousness

This Theory is a modernized version of the Three Flags Theory by American former investment adviser Harry Donald Schultz. His Theory proposes that everyone should have a second passport, an address in a tax haven and that their assets should be stored outside their home country.

None of the existing 193 states can provide the best solution for all 8 aspects, that's why we need to choose a safe harbor for each particular issue carefully.

The Nomad Family network has grown fast over the last few years. The members are in every country, meaning that we know the most efficient ways to arrange your life in each one. The Nomad Family and Bitsonar help freelancers and businessmen with remote income to pay less, travel more and be free.

Bitsonar is a quantum cryptocurrency investment fund founded in 2016. The fund is engaged in risk-management and algorithms development, to make sure that our investors both obtain the highest possible returns for the lowest possible risk level.

https://www.bitsonar.com

