Bitsonar Releases the First Quantum Cryptocurrency Trading Bot

TALLIN, Estonia, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorithmic trading bots became an essential part of efficient trading. Advancing the technology, Bitsonar is contributing to the development of the market. After years of constant improvements, Bitsonar can finally state that the company has created the most efficient and flawless trading bot. The latest upgrades in September made it possible to calculate almost any detail that can influence the market, not missing a thing. Now everyone can benefit from trading simply using Bitsonar trading bot.

"Cryptoworld has a very dynamic nature compared to traditional markets. Significant financial success is achievable today only through the use of quantitative strategies and predictive analytics. This allows Bitsonar technology to make precise predictions about the future price movements and make substantial capital gains for our investors", said Pavel Lerner, the Advisor.

Bitsonar investment fund developed an incredibly versatile trading bot. To forecast the situation on the crypto markets, the fund employs complex mathematical models and predictive analytics. This feature sets Bitsonar's bot apart from the similar service providers available on the market. Using the quantum approach to forming arbitrage hypotheses allows the fund to mitigate the risks, while at the same time significantly increase returns.

To achieve the outstanding accuracy of its prediction, the system performs in-depth historical data analysis based on the information from multiple major exchanges. While analyzing, the system also takes into account the financial quotes, assets volume, and the statistics of their changes at a given time. At the final calculations, the system will also check the information on Twitter and Reddit - basically the frequency of search queries and cryptocurrency mentions. All this information helps to build 100% winning strategies.

Bitsonar's high-precision algorithms allow optimizing decision-making processes and track market trends, which are unobservable with traditional approaches and therefore receive high performance during periods of abnormal market activity. Bitsonar trading bot makes it possible for users to get stable and high profits every month.

Bitsonar is a quantum cryptocurrency founded in 2016. We are working on the main aspects of the fund - risk-management and algorithms development – to make sure that our investors both obtain the highest possible returns for the lowest possible risk level.

