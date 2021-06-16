Bitstarz - The first online casino to accept Bitcoin

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitstarz casino has been in operation since the year 2014 and is only growing in terms of reputation. It has won several titles and awards as one of the most eminent casinos offering punters the opportunity to use fiat currencies as well as cryptocurrencies. Bitstarz has established its excellence in customer support, best casino of 2017, best in punters' choice in 2018, and won several other credits. With 20+ payment/deposit tools, 24x7 customer care, dedicated grievance cell, 30+ game providers, and 2900+ games, Bitstarz offers a lot. Safesite.info has published a new analysis that aims to cover all the intricate details and alternatives for bitcoin gamblers.

Shortcuts:

All online casinos and betting sites that accepts Crypto and Bitcoin →

Create an account on Bitstarz.com -->

Types of Games Available at Bitstarz

Safesite writes that Bitstarz.com offers punters a plethora of exciting casino games to play using real money - both digital and non-digital currency. Safesite describes the four main sections within the website where players can enjoy slots, jackpots, live casino games and table games. They also write that it is easy to find the casino games of preference. And each of these sections is stuffed with real money games of various types. The vibrant thumbnails are enough to attract people in and the superb quality and unmatched user interface keep punters intrigued to the site. Safesite writes that Bitstarz spoils punters with over 2900 lucrative games, many of which are available in the free or demo mode.

Visitors can explore more of these games here -->

Moreover, Safesite points out that the site helps a player in selecting the best games by offering a list of top games, trending games, and new games. This also includes the list of hot and cold games of the last 24 hours and the selection of games that are recently added to the site.

Bitcoin Games at Bitstarz Online Casino

As Safesite stipulates there are many casinos that choose to disable the option to play by using bitcoins, but at Bitstarz as the name suggests, one can find over 2000 games to play using bitcoins. The process of depositing and withdrawing funds all take place using bitcoins, otherwise, it is nothing different from traditional casinos. As one of the most sought-after bitcoin casinos, Bitstarz Bitcoin Casino guarantees it's players a hassle-free gaming experience where one is just required to make a deposit using bitcoin before starting the gaming experience.

Slot games

Safesite explored the different slot games at Bitstarz and these are all universal favorites among punters worldwide. Bitstarz offers a range of fixed and variable payline Slots with multipliers, free spins, and various winning combinations. From adventure, arcades, Egyptian treasure hunts, wildlife safari to fruity slots, there's a slot game for every theme. The slots typically use RNG (Random Number Generators) to ensure fairness and are usually from top-tier providers such as BetSoft, BluePrint, 1X2 Gaming, Microgaming, Playtech, Azumi, etc.

Safesite points out that the major types of Bitstarz Slot games are as follows

Classic slots: classic slots are video slots designed in a way that resembles the popular primitive slots and are one of the cult-favorite kinds. The website features 27 such games including Starburst, Ancient Egypt classic, Eye of Ra, the Power of Ankh, and so on.

classic slots are video slots designed in a way that resembles the popular primitive slots and are one of the cult-favorite kinds. The website features 27 such games including Starburst, Ancient Egypt classic, Eye of Ra, the Power of Ankh, and so on. Fruit slots: fruit slots are another favorite type of slots to play that includes 500 Juicy Fruits, Fruit Super Nova, 40 Lucky Fruits, and several others of the same kind. The effortless entertainment and great wins lure people into trying out online slot games.

fruit slots are another favorite type of slots to play that includes 500 Juicy Fruits, Fruit Super Nova, 40 Lucky Fruits, and several others of the same kind. The effortless entertainment and great wins lure people into trying out online slot games. Megaway slots: the slots that run on Megaway random reel modifier mechanisms are called Megaway slots. Bitstarz provides 33 Megaway slots like Queen of Wonderland, Gonzo's Quest, the Ruby Megaways, Royale with Cheese, etc. Megaway slots like these offer way more chances of winning and hence one of the most popular among other video slots.

the slots that run on Megaway random reel modifier mechanisms are called Megaway slots. Bitstarz provides 33 Megaway slots like Queen of Wonderland, Gonzo's Quest, the Ruby Megaways, Royale with Cheese, etc. Megaway slots like these offer way more chances of winning and hence one of the most popular among other video slots. Bitcoin Slots: Bitcoin slots are nothing different from regular slots. The mechanisms resemble the same virtual reel spinning and nothing more. Bitstarz Bitcoin Casino offers numerous bitcoin slots including Fire Lightning, Royal Lotus, Sky Hunter , Story of Egypt , and many more. The casino site is known for its bitcoin games.

All of these slots can be explored here -->

Jackpot games

Safesite mentions that on Bitstarz there are several jackpot games like Mega Moolah, Diamond Wild, Major Millions, Bank Robbers which are amongst the most popular ones worldwide.

Explore Jackpot games at Bitstarz here -->

Table games at Bitstarz Online Casino

The table games are one of the most preferred options for experienced punters. Safesite reports that the Bitstarz casino website features numerous such Table games to keep the punters stuck to their seats according to Safesite.

Craps: punters can find options like Craps which is an automated dice game where wagering takes place on the possible outcomes like Sick Bo and others.

punters can find options like Craps which is an automated dice game where wagering takes place on the possible outcomes like Sick Bo and others. Blackjack: these are card games that are familiar to punters worldwide. Bitstarz offers options like Infinite Blackjack, Blackjack Classic, Free Bet Blackjack, Power Blackjack, etc.

these are card games that are familiar to punters worldwide. Bitstarz offers options like Infinite Blackjack, Blackjack Classic, Free Bet Blackjack, Power Blackjack, etc. Roulette: online roulette games like Lightning Roulette, Speed Roulette, Instant Roulette, European Roulette, etc. Are run by random number generators and are legitimate for punters playing online. The site offers a lengthy list of such games.

online roulette games like Lightning Roulette, Speed Roulette, Instant Roulette, European Roulette, etc. Are run by random number generators and are legitimate for punters playing online. The site offers a lengthy list of such games. Baccarat: Speed Baccarat, Squeeze Baccarat, Baccarat B are some of the varieties of Baccarat games offered by the site.

Speed Baccarat, Squeeze Baccarat, Baccarat B are some of the varieties of Baccarat games offered by the site. Poker: spreads like Casino Hold'em are also available at Bitstarz as poker games are the cult classic of all casino games.

spreads like Casino Hold'em are also available at Bitstarz as poker games are the cult classic of all casino games. Bitcoin Table Games: Crazy Time, Bitcoin Live Casino Action, Bitcoin Baccarat, Bitcoin Roulette are some of the most popular Bitcoin game choices on the site.

Deep dive into the variety of table games at Bitstarz here -->

Bitstarz Live Casino

As the world is experiencing advancement in technologies, the emerging trends in innovative casino experiences now include a virtual casino experience that has been noticed to actively pull the crowd towards itself. Virtual casinos are now capable of giving punters an experience of traditional casinos with a premium feel. Safesite points out that Bitstarz offers its customers such live games in plenty to trim their experiences of online casinos with an equal amount of enthusiasm as regular casinos but from the comfort of their homes. Mega Ball, Super Sic Bo, Speed Auto Roulette, Super Six, Speed Baccarat G are some of such examples.

VIP Clubs and Live Dealers at Bitstarz

Even if the razzle-dazzle of VIP clubs is not enough to get people to register at an online casino. safesite found that the promotional offers and exclusive rights that come with the VIP membership of Bitstarz might do the job. Members of the VIP club get perks like VIP welcome bonus on joining, which includes €3000 and 100 free spins.

One way Safesite reports that one could enter the club directly is to select the club invite the moment one account is being set up. In order to complete the process, one requires to make a deposit of €1000. Another way is to keep an eye on the mailbox to accept it when the manager reaches out to punters to offer them a spot at the Bitstarz VIP club.

According to the review by Safesite the live dealer option of casino games is available to the customers of Bitstarz all round the clock for them to enjoy and relish the premium feel of the live Casino without stepping out. Apparently Bitstarz provides some top-notch live dealer games which are undoubtedly better compared to other casino sites. Winnings are usually transferred within 24-48 hours and players can use real money or cryptocurrencies to place their bets.

Game Providers at Bitstarz Casino

Previously bitcoin casinos were only supported by a handful of casino software providers. Bitcoin casinos had previously come up with proprietary softwares to support this feature. But with time crypto Currencies gained popularity and now a prominent part of the iGaming industry utilises it due to the benefits it brings. Thus, as Safesite writes, Bitstarz Bitcoin Casino accepts both Bitcoins and other currencies which is gaining popularity in the common crowd.

Here's a list of all software providers that Safesite found at Bitstarz Casino:

1x2 Gaming, 4theplayer, Amatic, Avatarux, Belatra, BetSoft Gaming, BGaming, BigTimeGaming, Booming Games, Booongo, Casino Technology, Dreamtech, EGT, ELK, Endorphina, Evolution, Evoplay Entertainment, FlatDog, GameArt, Habanero, Hacksaw, High5Games, IronDogStudio, iSoftBet, Kalamba, Lucky Streak, Mascot, Microgaming, NetEny, NetGame, Nolimit City, Northern lights, Pgsoft, Platipus, Play'n GO, Plays on, Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Push Gaming, Quickfire, Quickspin, Redtiger Gaming, Reflex Gaming, Relax Gaming, Spinomenal, Thunderkick, Truelab, Wazdan, and Yggdrasil.

Licensing Information and Salient Features

Bitstarz casino is operated byt Dama N.V. which is registered under the regulations of the Curacao Government. Dama N.V. is licensed by Antillephone N.V. under the address of Curacao. Payments with Paysafe are done via Dama N.V.

Salient features

Customer support

Safesite writes that Bitstarz promises it's customers, not just a hassle-free experience but also round-the-clock support with a swift approach. The staff support dedicated to the customer's inquiry department is claimed to have a decent duration of experience for over 3+ years. According to Safesite it is rather easy to get in touch with the customer support services, one can simply click on the live chat option placed at the down right corner of the screen at the website or reach out to them via email at the address [email protected]. In the review we can read that Bitstarz assures its customers of the careful but friendly approach of the support team. Moreover, one can get in touch with the team via social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Vimeo, and Telegram.

Grievance cell

On experiencing issues regarding the functioning of the website one can make a complaint at any government regulatory organization that takes part in licensing and also other independently functioning organizations like Askgamblers. Any complaints regarding software, user interface, deposit, account formation, bonus, and payments can be handled by filing a complaint at the casino complaint services or Askgamblers.

Security features

At Bitstarz the priority is always the safety and security of the customers hence, the casino carries out detailed verification and thus seeks documents for the process. But they ensure the security of the data they preserve of the customers as the website uses SSL encryption technology. According to the review this is how Bitstarz positioned themselves as one of the most secure bitcoin casinos. They are known to store bitcoins in cold wallets in isolation from any online setup. The cold wallet enables air gap isolation.

Payment and Deposit Mechanism at Bitstarz Casino

Deposits for fiat currencies take place instantly without any additional time for processing the amount. Whereas for cryptocurrencies, the duration of processing depends upon the pending transactions of the blockchain, but it usually gets completed in a few minutes.

Minimum Deposits and Charges

The minimum amount of deposit at Bitstarz is €20 or equivalent in the case of fiat currencies. The least amount of deposit accepted in BTC is 0.00067. In spite of some deposits costing an additional 2.5% of the amount as charge, there is no extra fee levied on withdrawal. There is also no limit on the withdrawal amount.

Read more about how to make deposits at Bitstarz here -->

Payment Tools and Currencies

Deposits can be made through Ecopayz, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, LiteCoin, Ethereum, ecoVoucher, Neosurf, Interac online, MiFinity and CashtoCode while withdrawal is only allowed through Ecopayz, Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash LiteCoin Ethereum, and MiFinity.

Skrill, Zimpler, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Neteller, Paysafecard are some of the prepaid payment options available to Bitstarz customers.

The accepted fiat currencies at Bitstarz are as follows: EUR, NZD, CAD, AUD, NOK, UDD, RUB, CYN, PLN, JPY.

The cryptocurrency options available at Bitstarz Bitcoin Casino are BTC, LTC, BCH, ETH, DOG, and USDT.

Read more on how to deposits are made to Bitstarz here -->

Other Features at Bitstarz.com

The casino site is a multilingual site available in English, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, and Russian.

Bitstarz Mobile Casino holds tournaments that include Gonzo's Treasure Hunt , Table Wars, Slot Wars, etc.

, Table Wars, Slot Wars, etc. There is an innovative feature called Casino News that supports punters with information to improve their knowledge of gambling.

While making a deposit using cryptocurrency, it is to be made sure of the lowest deposit limit of the particular currency. The deposit has to be greater than or equal to the imposed limit in order to be successfully processed.

BGaming, Belatra, Booming Games, Endorphina, Evolution, Habanero, Platipus, and Spinomenal are the software providers that support Bitcoin games.

Bitstarz casino site is thoroughly optimized to give the best experiences on both mobile and desktop. Bitstarz Mobile app is suited for both android and iOS devices.

Responsible Gambling

Responsible gambling is a matter of priority to the Bitstarz casino. The site requests documents in order to give access to any new players. This is to make sure of their age and nationality. They prohibit the entry of any player under the age of 18 in order to curb underage gambling. To help punters find a balance between fun and overindulgence, there are options for Bitstarz self-exclusion one can opt for on finding any traces of problematic gambling habits. The activation of the self-exclusion requires one to contact the support team. One can send an email or use the Live Chat option available. The site suggests seeking help from independent professional self-exclusion services like Gamcare, Gordon House, Gam-Anon, etc.

Read more about responsible gambling at Bitstarz here -->

Pros and Cons of the Bitstarz Casino

After reading the review from Safesite we compiled a list of pros and cons and we wrote a conclusion that we feel obligated to share to our readers. These pros and cons and our conclusion are our own subjective opinion and should be read as such, and not as recommendations. You, the reader, should form your own opinion and come to your own conclusion on whether or not to play at Bitstarz.

Pros

Bitcoin gambling sites are the new demand of the current generation iGaming enthusiasts. Bitstarz casino bagged the award for the best online casino at the first AskGamblers Award in 2018. It is known to provide punters excellent services especially when it comes to bitcoin gambling. Being accessible all round the clock the brand created a name for it worldwide.

Security measures provided by Bitstarz are one of the best among the other bitcoin casinos in the market.

One can choose to play with real money as well as for cryptocurrencies at the site with equal ease.

A well-designed application is a cherry on top. Bitstarz Mobile Casino offers efficient services to improve the user interface for both Android and iOS devices.

The variety of games provided at the site is overwhelming and hence effective in retaining customers including live dealer games.

Massive variety of currencies accepted as well as payment gateways to make the gambling experience hassle-free.

The deposit and withdrawal process at Bitstarz takes place comparatively faster than the other platforms.

Cons

Although there are several ways customers support interaction including social media platforms, 24/7 chat, and email, there is no existence of phone call support which can be problematic to punters at times.

Not every game can be played using cryptocurrencies.

No sports betting options available for the punters.

Major restrictions imposed on operation from certain areas.

Conclusion

Bitstarz casino undoubtedly spoils the entire customer base with choices be it in the form of game selection or while catering to a wide group of customers with a variety of payment methods. Additionally, being one of the most sought-after bitcoin casinos, they do not just allow punters to play using bitcoins but other cryptocurrencies too. The payout speed is their strength, inviting more customers to join them. The legitimacy of the site and transparent service policies encourages people to choose Bitstarz over other bitcoin casinos.

Visit Bitstarz.com here to read more about them yourself -->

Other online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies

Since the introduction of cryptocurrencies there has been a huge increase in usage of some of the major cryptocurrencies. Some have even come to have major effects on the world's economy. Bitcoin was the first major cryptocurrency to be accepted for payment among many industries. The online casino business was rather quick to accept this new form of currency from it's players. Some were quicker than others but today there are many online casinos that accept deposits made with Bitcoin.

A few of those online casinos that accept bitcoin other than Bitstarz are these;

7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino is a modern and stylish Bitcoin casino that was first founded back in late 2014.

The casino platform is reliable, fast and simple. In a good way. As a visitor it is easy to quickly find which type of games there is to choose from. Besides having a simple and clean menu that is based on the type of game. There's also features where visitors can easily access the newest games available or the games that at the moment har hits. There's also a search bar for easy and quick access to the right game and there's the option to filter games based on the developer.

7Bit Casino offers a rather wide array of different games to choose from. There's classic slot games, table games, jackpot games, live games and ofcourse bitcoin based games.

Deposits and withdrawals are done quickly and easy. Especially since they updated their support of cryptocurrency. Now 7Bit Casino accepts; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

7Bit Casino offers it's players a mobile version to play with your iPad, iPhone, Android phone or tablet or other device.

Read more about or try 7Bit Casino here -->

mBit Casino

mBit Casino was launched in the beginning of 2014 and is currently holding a license and is regulated in Curacao. In the specific niche that is online bitcoin casinos, mBit Casino is one of the most well known actors. One major success factor is their constant evolution, they keep pushing the technological frontier forward and they are always on target.

Besides being one of the first casinos to accept Bitcoin, MBit quickly accepted other bigger cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoins, Dogecoins and Bitcoin Cash.

mBit offers it's players more than 3000 different casino games to choose from which will keep the most enthusiastic player entertained. mBit also provides sought after live dealer games where the game is streamed live.

In total, mBit uses about 25 game providers which is the foundation of their wide variety of entertainment. Some of the more well known software providers that serve mBit with games are Betsoft Gaming, GameArt and Endorphina.

mBitCasino.com works seamlessly on all kinds of devices such as smartphone, tablets or laptop and desktop. Navigating throughout the site is really simple and extremely fast.

Read more about or try mBit Casino here -->

FortuneJack

We were first introduced to FortuneJack Casino in late 2014 and since then it has become one of the most visited platforms for cryptocurrency casino games. The platform offers live dealer games, casino games, dice and sports betting.

FortuneJack is owned and operated by the Nexus Group Enterprises Casinos and they have more than 20 years of experience in providing online casino experiences to customers.

FortuneJack offers many unique aspects to its players and users. Besides providing the casinos and betting services they also offer binary options trading. Players also have the possibility to bet on cryptocurrency prices, something they call AnyBet. Besides being a true innovative casino platform FortuneJack has partnered up with some of the best game developers on the market.

When it comes to FortuneJacks licensing they are under oversight of the licensing authority in Curacao. FortuneJack is sometimes seen as one of the top cryptocurrency casino platforms.

Read more about or try FortuneJack here -->

True Flip

True Flip is an online casino that accepts cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals. They were first launched back in 2017 and since then they have established themselves as one of the most prominent cryptocurrency casinos on the market.

True Flip is working with some of the biggest and best game developers on the online casino market and here's a few of them; NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Quickspin, Betsoft, and Pragmatic Play. By teaming up with both Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play Live, they have a wide variety of games available for their players.

True Flip is licensed by the authorities of Curacao and they are in turn owned by the company Blockchain Games.

The design and layout of the Casino is very nice, sleek and modern. They have a focus on delivering what their players expect from them and that means being in the frontier of technology for online casinos. Today True Flip even offers their own form of cryptocurrency which they call; True Flip Coins.

Read more about or try True Flip here -->

Betflip

This is the youngest online crypto casino on our list since it was launched first in 2019. But since only being available for just over two years they have managed to establish themselves on the market rather well, Their focus on pleasing new players and taking care of returning players seems to have paid off. Since their launch they have received a lot of different good reviews and praises from both new and recurring players.

Betflip has had a focus on creating a website which not only works internationally but also tends to more local markets. They've done so by translating and adapting their site to 11 different languages.

Betflip focuses on cryptocurrency and they have many different payment options available for cryptocurrencies. In total they support 10 different cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. As for deposits and withdrawals, they are instantant and Betflip does not charge any fees for these transactions.

Betflip is owned and operated by Cybertech B.V. and holds a Curacao Gaming License.

Read more about or try Betflip here -->

Traffic analysis of Bitstarz.com

We took the liberty to analyze the traffic to Bitstarz.com as a means of understanding how they attract new and returning visitors. This to give a deeper understanding of the role that this casino is playing on the online gambling market. As the keyword "bitcoin" is one of the hardest keywords to rank towards in Google's SERP (Search Engine Result Page) in the world. We found it interesting to add this dimension to our report.

Organic traffic

The organic traffic to Bitstarz.com has been growing organically and steadily over the past 5 years and for the most part it has been rather steady with only a few minor ups and downs. Alongside the rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies and especially Bitcoin the popularity for casinos that accept deposits and withdrawals in cryptocurrencies and especially Bitcoin has risen too. Today Bitstarz.com is host to an estimated 107,000 organic visitors each month. It is only during the past few months as we can see signs of a stagnation in traffic.

The typical visitor seems to have originated in the USA but there's also significant traffic coming from countries such as Australia, Belgium, Canada and Germany. But the list is long and the site has visitors from all over the world.

When investigating organic traffic one must look further into the visibility of the site. Bitstarz has got rather good visibility and they have had around 500 SERP positions on top 3 keywords for over the last 4 years. For some of the most used keywords in relation to Bitcoin casino, Bitstarz seems to hold many key positions. In regards to the prestigious keyphrase "bitcoin casino" they currently hold positions number 7 in Google's SERP. Other prestigious keyphrases and keywords they hold top 10 positions on are; "casino bitcoin", "bitcoin casino online", "online bitcoin casino", "online bitcoin gambling" and "bitcoin casino games". All these keyphrases have got fierce competitors fighting for every position on the top 10 since these phrases have everything from 300 to 7,800 searches each month.

Direct traffic

Although Bitstarz.com has got a lot of traffic from organic listings such as Google's search result page they still get a lot of direct traffic to their site. Most of the traffic in the form of visitors to the website is coming from direct visits. Bitstarz.com gets about 52,65% of all their traffic direct to the website.

Referring traffic

As many other websites on the internet there's links coming in to the website from other websites. Bitstarz.com is no exception and they get about 25,67% of all their traffic from other websites. These referring websites are typically comparison sites where visitors get to compare different suppliers for their specific needs and then they choose one and click the link to visit the website.

Social traffic

As an online casino Bitstarz.com is relying on other channels as well when acquiring visitors and new customers. Today they get about 5% of all their traffic from social media. Most of this traffic comes from Youtube and their own channel where anyone can see the videos they upload. A total of 70% of the social traffic comes from Youtube today. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are also common places to communicate one's business and services. Bitstarz.com gets about 22% of it's social traffic from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Gambling is not a way out of your financial troubles. The sites listed only accepts players above 18 years but they may not be available in all regions. Always check with your local authority to make sure that it's legal to play online casino in your region. And, if you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, contact gamstop.co.uk (self-exclusion), gamecare.org, or begambleaare.org for assistance. For direct help, call 08088020133 (NHS Gambling Addiction)

CONTACT:

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Safesite