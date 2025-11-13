Bitstop Expands Nationwide Footprint, Bitstop Partners with Royal Farms to Deploy 300+ Multi-Coin Crypto ATMs

Partnership brings exclusive crypto access to convenience shoppers across seven states.

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitstop , a fintech company and pioneer in the Bitcoin ATM industry, has announced an exclusive partnership with Royal Farms, the nationally acclaimed convenience store and gas station chain. Bitstop ATMs are now live at all 310 of the convenience store's retail locations, with additional installations planned at all future store openings.

Bitstop Partners with Royal Farms to Deploy 300+ Multi-Coin Crypto ATMs

In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitstop now supports Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), USD Coin (USDC), and more, offering the widest range of digital currencies of any major Bitcoin ATM operator. With instant cash-to-crypto conversion at every Royal Farms location, Bitstop is making digital assets more accessible than ever. For Royal Farms customers, it adds a new layer of convenience, bringing on-demand access to digital currency, day or night.

"This collaboration with Royal Farms represents more than just scale; it's about access," said Doug Carrillo, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Bitstop. "By placing Bitstop ATMs in every Royal Farms location, we're giving customers trusted access to invest in the digital economy, right where they shop, fuel up, and eat. We're proud to align with a Brand known for quality and customer service to help drive mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency."

The partnership makes Bitstop the exclusive digital currency ATM provider at Royal Farms locations. Under the agreement, Bitstop ATMs will facilitate the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency.

"At Royal Farms, we're always looking to enhance the convenience and value we offer our customers," adds Frank Schilling, Director of Procurement, Royal Farms ."Partnering with Bitstop allows us to meet growing demand for digital currency services in a safe, secure, user-friendly way. Whether it's everyday essentials, world-famous chicken, or digital currency, we're committed to innovation that builds trust with every transaction while living our mission: delight customers in a way that creates loyalty."

Royal Farms stores are primarily located in Maryland (179 locations), Delaware (37), Virginia (38), Pennsylvania (25), New Jersey (14), North Carolina (15), and West Virginia (2), making this partnership one of the largest regional retail expansions of Bitcoin ATM access in the U.S. to date. Royal Farms has earned multiple accolades in 2025, including being named Best Gas Station Brand and Best Gas Station For Food in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

For more information on Bitstop, please visit, www.bitstop.co .

**About Bitstop: **

Bitstop is a Miami-based noncustodial financial services company building the infrastructure that powers the digital economy. Founded in 2013, Bitstop was one of the first companies to introduce Bitcoin ATMs in the United States, bridging the gap between physical cash and digital currency. By making access to cryptocurrency fast, simple, and secure, Bitstop empowers individuals with greater financial autonomy. Bitstop is reshaping how people move, manage, and control their money. For more information on Bitstop, please visit:

About Royal Farms:

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Established in 1959 in Baltimore, Maryland, the chain now spans seven states including Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Known for its World-Famous Chicken and freshly made Western Fries, Royal Farms offers quality food served fast, 24/7. For more information, visit www.royalfarms.com .

