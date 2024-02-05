Bit.Store and Gate Pay Unveil Gate MiniApp Collaboration for Enhanced Crypto Card Services

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit.Store, a leading innovator in cryptocurrency card solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Gate Pay, one of the world's premier cryptocurrency exchanges. This collaboration introduces a groundbreaking Gate MiniApp on Gate.io , designed to seamlessly integrate Bit.Store's card services within the Gate Pay Ecosystem, offering users an unparalleled experience in managing their crypto finances.

Revolutionizing Crypto Payments:

The Gate MiniApp empowers Gate.io users to effortlessly apply for Bit.Store's Virtual Cards, directly within the Gate.io platform. This integration not only simplifies the card application process but also enhances the user experience with features like rapid top-ups and withdrawals through Gate Pay, adding and deleting cards, and access to Bit.Store's full suite of card functionalities.

Streamlined Payment Flow:

Easy Application : Users can swiftly apply for Bit.Store cards without leaving the Gate.io environment.

: Users can swiftly apply for Bit.Store cards without leaving the environment. Visa and Mastercard Compatibility: The virtual cards come with the support of leading card networks like Visa and Mastercard, along with multi-card BINs, offering a broad spectrum of usage.

The virtual cards come with the support of leading card networks like Visa and Mastercard, along with multi-card BINs, offering a broad spectrum of usage. No KYC Requirement: Streamlining the process further, applying for these virtual cards does not require a Know Your Customer (KYC) process, ensuring quick and hassle-free access.

Streamlining the process further, applying for these virtual cards does not require a Know Your Customer (KYC) process, ensuring quick and hassle-free access. Instant Top-Ups : Leveraging GatePay, users can quickly top up their Bit.Store cards, ensuring funds are readily available.

: Leveraging GatePay, users can quickly top up their Bit.Store cards, ensuring funds are readily available. Effortless Management: The Mini App allows for straightforward card management, including adding or removing cards as needed.

About Gate Pay

Gate Pay is an advanced cryptocurrency payment solution tailored to meet the demands of Web3 for both merchants and individual users. This dynamic platform offers the flexibility to send and receive payments across the globe, supporting transactions in over 30 leading cryptocurrencies. With its ability to enable real-time conversions among more than 1,700 cryptocurrencies, Gate Pay ensures seamless and efficient transactions. Contact us at gatepay@gate.io

About Bit.Store:

Bit.Store is your gateway to seamless cryptocurrency integration in the real world. Committed to safeguarding privacy and ensuring user-friendly accessibility, our virtual and physical cards allow for crypto conversions, enabling secure and simple spending across online and offline in-store platforms. Bit.Store redefines the ease of crypto asset management — store, spend, and earn with confidence and simplicity. Contact us at [email protected]

A Game-Changer in Crypto Finance:

This partnership between Bit.Store and Gate Pay is more than just a collaboration; it's a transformative shift in how users interact with their crypto assets. By bringing Bit.Store's card services into Gate Pay, we're not only simplifying the process of spending crypto but also opening up a world of possibilities for users.

The Bit.Store Mini App on Gate.io is set to redefine the standards of convenience and accessibility in the crypto card space. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting partnership and get ready to experience the future of crypto payments with Bit.Store and Gate Pay.

SOURCE Bit.Store