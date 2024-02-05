Bit.Store and Gate Pay Unveil Gate MiniApp Collaboration for Enhanced Crypto Card Services

News provided by

Bit.Store

05 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit.Store, a leading innovator in cryptocurrency card solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Gate Pay, one of the world's premier cryptocurrency exchanges. This collaboration introduces a groundbreaking Gate MiniApp on Gate.io, designed to seamlessly integrate Bit.Store's card services within the Gate Pay Ecosystem, offering users an unparalleled experience in managing their crypto finances.

Revolutionizing Crypto Payments:

Continue Reading

The Gate MiniApp empowers Gate.io users to effortlessly apply for Bit.Store's Virtual Cards, directly within the Gate.io platform. This integration not only simplifies the card application process but also enhances the user experience with features like rapid top-ups and withdrawals through Gate Pay, adding and deleting cards, and access to Bit.Store's full suite of card functionalities.

Streamlined Payment Flow:

  • Easy Application: Users can swiftly apply for Bit.Store cards without leaving the Gate.io environment.
  • Visa and Mastercard Compatibility: The virtual cards come with the support of leading card networks like Visa and Mastercard, along with multi-card BINs, offering a broad spectrum of usage.
  • No KYC Requirement: Streamlining the process further, applying for these virtual cards does not require a Know Your Customer (KYC) process, ensuring quick and hassle-free access.
  • Instant Top-Ups: Leveraging GatePay, users can quickly top up their Bit.Store cards, ensuring funds are readily available.
  • Effortless Management: The Mini App allows for straightforward card management, including adding or removing cards as needed.

About Gate Pay

Gate Pay is an advanced cryptocurrency payment solution tailored to meet the demands of Web3 for both merchants and individual users. This dynamic platform offers the flexibility to send and receive payments across the globe, supporting transactions in over 30 leading cryptocurrencies. With its ability to enable real-time conversions among more than 1,700 cryptocurrencies, Gate Pay ensures seamless and efficient transactions. Contact us at gatepay@gate.io

About Bit.Store:

Bit.Store is your gateway to seamless cryptocurrency integration in the real world. Committed to safeguarding privacy and ensuring user-friendly accessibility, our virtual and physical cards allow for crypto conversions, enabling secure and simple spending across online and offline in-store platforms. Bit.Store redefines the ease of crypto asset management — store, spend, and earn with confidence and simplicity. Contact us at [email protected]

A Game-Changer in Crypto Finance:

This partnership between Bit.Store and Gate Pay is more than just a collaboration; it's a transformative shift in how users interact with their crypto assets. By bringing Bit.Store's card services into Gate Pay, we're not only simplifying the process of spending crypto but also opening up a world of possibilities for users.

The Bit.Store Mini App on Gate.io is set to redefine the standards of convenience and accessibility in the crypto card space. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting partnership and get ready to experience the future of crypto payments with Bit.Store and Gate Pay.

SOURCE Bit.Store

Also from this source

Bit.Store Elevates Crypto Payment Experience with Binance Pay Integration

Bit.Store Elevates Crypto Payment Experience with Binance Pay Integration

In a significant development for crypto card users, Bit.Store, a front-runner in the cryptocurrency card industry, has integrated Binance Pay into...

Bit.Store Unveils Comprehensive B2B Offerings, Empowering Crypto Projects with Custom Solutions

BitStore is making significant strides in the cryptocurrency card sector, offering a suite of services that blend traditional financial ease with the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.